Do summer heat, dehydration increase risk of kidney stone formation?

A team of doctors in Hyderabad recently removed 206 kidney stones from a patient after performing hour-long keyhole surgery. The treating doctor said that “extremely high temperatures during the summer may cause dehydration and result in the formation of kidney stones or nephrolithiasis in people”.

So, are people more prone to developing kidney stones during the summer months?

Here’s what to know

According to several studies, including a 2014 US study from National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), heatwave-generated dehydration can cause kidney stones. It also stated that kidney stone presentations increased with higher daily mean temperatures in the US cities of Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the strongest associations estimated for lags of only a few days.

“This is so because many people fail to drink enough water during summer and get dehydrated, which results in calcium and other minerals present in the urine condensing and turning into small stones. Dehydration induced by the heatwave tends to accelerate the process as acidic substances in urine become more concentrated to form into crystals, and ultimately into stones,” said Dr Nasreen Gite, consultant urologist, SRV Hospital, Chembur.

Here’s what to consider about kidney health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what to consider about kidney health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Risk factors

As a disorder of mineral metabolism, kidney stones may be recurrent, according to a 2022 study published in Nature. It is well established that high ambient temperatures increase the risk of developing kidney stone disease and presenting with acute, symptomatic stones. The research notes that as global ambient temperatures increase from climate change, it is expected that the prevalence of kidney stone disease and associated acute kidney stone presentations will follow.

Symptoms

Painful urination, abdominal discomfort, and blood in urine.

What can be done?

The doctor can prescribe medication to dissolve the stones. But, if the pain is intense, and the stones are bigger in size, then one may need surgery. These stones can interfere with one’s day-to-day activities, said Dr Gite.

Dr Gite recommended to stay hydrated by drinking enough water, avoiding travelling during the peak hours — 11 am to 4 pm — when there is extreme heat and humidity, and bidding adieu to sodas, and alcohol that can lead to dehydration. “Take utmost care during the heatwave to keep kidney problems at bay,” she said.

