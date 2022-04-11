Summer health: Top three reasons why you should consume mulberry this season

During the summer months, it is advised to keep oneself hydrated by drinking enough water and consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables as the sweltering heat can lead to a host of issues such as dehydration and excessive sweating among others.

One such delicious and commonly-found summer fruit is mulberry or shehtoot, as it is popularly known. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said that this fruit is “abundantly available everywhere in our part of the world”. However, little is known about the many benefits of mulberry that make it “super healthy” and “priceless”.

Here are the various health benefits of mulberry, as shared by Diwekar.

Improves eye health

In today’s time, we spend a large amount of time in front of screens. This can lead to eye fatigue and dryness. Mulberries have “carotenes and zeaxanthin for eye health”, she shared.

Builds immunity

According to the nutritionist, this is the best vitamin shot that you can take to build immunity. It helps you keep flu and congestion-free this season.

Relieves digestive issues

Many people struggle with constant bloating. If you are one of those, consume mulberries as it improves digestion and has several anti-inflammatory properties.

Prior to this, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsara, too, had shared the many benefits of this seasonal fruit.

“As they are full of vitamins and nutrients, mulberries are a good source of vitamin K, C and potassium,” she had said. She added that they “aid in digestion, control diabetes, treat high cholesterol, and even prevent cavities and gum disease”.

They serve several hair and skin related benefits too. “Mulberries also help reduce hair fall, acne and blemishes, delay ageing, and are good for dry and sensitive skin,” Dr Bhavsar said.

