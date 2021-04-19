5 foods that will help you beat the summer heat

Do you have these foods as part of your summer diet? (Representational image/Pixabay)

Summers may bring sunny days and respite from the biting cold, but the weather can make things extremely uncomfortable and also lead to sweating, various seasonal issues and dehydration. While drinking water is extremely essential, some seasonal foods can also come to your rescue.

Thus, if you are looking to stock up on some healthy summer foods this season, then you may like to take a look at Dr Geetika Mittal’s suggestions.

Check out what the dermatologist suggested in an Instagram post: “Summer is here, which means hot, uncomfortable weather is too. Cool down your body and skin by snacking on cooling foods like watermelon, cucumber, celery, yogurt, and cauliflower.”

Watermelon

This had to be the first one on the list mainly because it made up 92 per cent of water. “It’s an excellent hydrating fruit! It is also packed with lycopene, antioxidants, Vitamins A, B6, and C, potassium, and amino acids” she said.

Cucumber

Another must-have, you can have cucumber by simply sprinkling some lemon juice and salt any time of the day. It helps keep you hydrated and also gives you a glow from within! Also, it keeps you feeling fuller for longer while eliminating toxins from the body.

Celery

The best way to enjoy celery is to have it as a juice because this vegetable has 95 per cent water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Yoghurt

Yoghurt not only boosts immunity but also helps maintain bone health. Perfect for eating in the summers, enjoy it with a bit of salt or convert it into raita for a delectable meal. You can also enjoy it in the form of frozen yoghurt. “It’s cooling, nutritious, light, and the perfect snack,” said Dr Mittal.

Cauliflower

“Part of the cruciferous veggies family, it is rich in vitamin C and several minerals and micronutrients” she added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle