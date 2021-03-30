Summer superfoods to keep bloating, acne, itchiness away

Most of us have already started to feel the wrath of summer heat. One of the best ways to beat such seasonal issues in summers — which can range from excessive sweat to skin rashes — is to tweak one’s regular diet to include some summer-friendly foods. They act as a natural coolant along with helping you stay satiated for long.

Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently shared some such quintessential summer “superfoods” that can do just that for you.

Bael

It is a North Indian fruit with great medicinal value. It’s rich in vitamin C, controls diabetes, boosts energy, and has immense digestive benefits.

How to have it: Dilute the pulp with some water, sugar, and a few drops of lemon juice to make sherbet. Or scrape just the pulp and mix it with jaggery to take away some of the sourness.

Jowar

It is one of the most cooling grains and is rich in iron, magnesium, copper, and vitamin B1. Also, this grain is free of gluten and rich in fibre.

How to have it: Make bhakri/roti out of it. Like most millets, this one is also drying, so you must eat it with ghee.

Gulkand

Rich in live helpful bacteria, this rose petal jam is our traditional, therapeutic mixture for acidity, heartburn and bloating, mentioned Ganeriwal.

How to have it: Mix 1 tsp of gulkand in cold milk to have at bedtime. Or have a teaspoon of it after meals.

Jeera or cumin

Jeera or cumin help in absorption of nutrients in the body which helps prevent bloating. (Source: Getty Images) Jeera or cumin help in absorption of nutrients in the body which helps prevent bloating. (Source: Getty Images)

This humble spice has detox benefits, reduces body heat, cures itchiness and works wonders for those troubled with acne and pimples.

How to use it: Boil jeera seeds in water. Once it is cooled, take a bath with that water. Jeera powder can also be added to buttermilk or curd.

Cashew apple

Cashew apple, also called cashew fruit, is the fleshy fruit attached to the cashew nut. It has anti-ageing, anti-carcinogenic properties, and enhances fat utilisation in the body.

How to have it: Enjoy the tangy and juicy fruit by biting into it like an apple, or by cutting it into slices.

Lemongrass

It is a great herb for the summers. It treats indigestion, helps stay hydrated, improves gut function, and cools the body.

How to use it: Make lemongrass tea by seeping the grass in water. Lemongrass can also be used by soaking a mesh bag with a handful of leaves in bathing water.

