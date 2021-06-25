Keep your blood pressure under control with watermelon slush (recipe inside)

The incessant summer heat can take a toll on your health. While maintaining proper hydration is the key, you don’t necessarily have to drink only water. You can experiment with various flavours and recipes, including this tasty and easy to prepare watermelon slush.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur recently took to Instagram to share an easy recipe that you may like to try.

“Beat the heat and keep your blood pressure in check with this watermelon slush,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to prepare it:

Ingredients

Watermelon

Mint leaves

1 tsp – Lemon juice

Water

½ tsp – Chia seeds, soaked

½ inch – Gond katira, soaked

Method

*Blend chilled watermelon (seedless) in a blender with mint leaves, lemon juice (1 tsp) and some water until it purees.

*Add soaked chia seeds and gondkatira.

*Serve it cold.

Note

No salt, no sugar.

When should you have it?

Best time to have it is mid-morning.

According to Kaur, watermelon is rich in three blood-pressure supporting nutrients: L-citrulline, lycopene and potassium.

Contraindications

*Avoid if you have an allergy to watery fruits or suffer from chronic stomach issues or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

“Apart from this, add potassium-rich foods to your diet like banana, reduce sodium intake (especially the salt from processed foods) and from pickles, papad. Increase physical activity,” she said.

