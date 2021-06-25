scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Keep your blood pressure under control with watermelon slush (recipe inside)

According to dietitian Lavleen Kaur, watermelon is rich in three blood-pressure supporting nutrients: L-citrulline, lycopene and potassium

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 3:00:19 pm
watermelonTry this lovely watermelon slush. (Source: Pixabay)

The incessant summer heat can take a toll on your health. While maintaining proper hydration is the key, you don’t necessarily have to drink only water. You can experiment with various flavours and recipes, including this tasty and easy to prepare watermelon slush.

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur recently took to Instagram to share an easy recipe that you may like to try.

“Beat the heat and keep your blood pressure in check with this watermelon slush,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to prepare it:

Ingredients

Watermelon
Mint leaves
1 tsp – Lemon juice
Water
½ tsp – Chia seeds, soaked
½ inch – Gond katira, soaked

Method

*Blend chilled watermelon (seedless) in a blender with mint leaves, lemon juice (1 tsp) and some water until it purees.
*Add soaked chia seeds and gondkatira.
*Serve it cold.

Note

No salt, no sugar.

ALSO READ |Start your day with watermelon this summer; here’s why

When should you have it?

Best time to have it is mid-morning.

According to Kaur, watermelon is rich in three blood-pressure supporting nutrients: L-citrulline, lycopene and potassium.

Contraindications

*Avoid if you have an allergy to watery fruits or suffer from chronic stomach issues or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

“Apart from this, add potassium-rich foods to your diet like banana, reduce sodium intake (especially the salt from processed foods) and from pickles, papad. Increase physical activity,” she said.

