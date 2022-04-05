Ayurveda alert: Beat the summer heat with vetiver or khus roots

April 5, 2022 10:00:37 am
Summertime can be extremely harsh on one’s health and lead to numerous body and skin issues. While one of the best ways to beat the summer heat is to keep the body hydrated, what if we tell you about a miracle ingredient to add to the water to not only help the body cool down but also enhance digestion?
All you need is a handful of vetiver or khus roots.
Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Rekha Radhamony explained the many benefits of vetiver in a detailed video on Instagram. Check it out below.
“These roots are extremely cooling, and aromatic too,” explained Dr Radhamony in the video.
Why drink khus water?
According to Dr Radhamony, apart from being cooling, it helps enhance digestion, reduces fever, thirst, and burning sensation. It is also a blood purifier, great for skin diseases, and helps in urine retention.
How to have the water?
Add khus roots to one litre of boiling water. Drink it throughout the day.
Additional benefits
It also helps you stay odour-free, especially in the sweltering heat.
“Vetiver roots are ‘dourgandhyahara’ – they help alleviate bad odour. So if you have body odour due to excessive sweating during summer, boil some water with khus roots and add it to the water you use to take bath,” she further added.
