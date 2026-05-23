Summer alert: Red flag signs that prove your body is overheating

Too much sweating may be an indication of overheating (Image: Freepik)

With the temperatures soaring high, many people are complaining of feeling “overheated”. But how do you know if it’s just the weather or your body sending a warning signal?

Addressing this, Pradeepa, a Coimbatore-based Clinical Dietitian & Diabetes Educator with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram to list five signs that may indicate your body is overheating. These include excessive sweating, constant thirst, headaches, dark urine, and hot, dry skin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To better understand these, we reached out to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, who acknowledges that the complaint of feeling “overheated” is very common in hot weather or when a person is tired and dehydrated.