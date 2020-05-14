Sugary drinks can lead to 20% higher risk of cardiovascular disease in women: Study

Sugary drinks can increase risk of cardiovascular disease. (Source: Getty Images) Sugary drinks can increase risk of cardiovascular disease. (Source: Getty Images)

Drinking one or more sweetened beverages in a day has been found to be associated with about 20 per cent increase in risk of cardiovascular disease in women.

As per the study, sugary beverages are defined as caloric soft drinks, sweetened bottled waters or teas and sugar-added fruit drinks.

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the California-based research also found that drinking one or more sugary beverage was linked to 26 per cent higher likelihood of needing a revascularisation procedure such as angioplasty to open clogged arteries, and a 21 per cent of higher likelihood of having a stroke in women, as compared to those who rarely or never drink these beverages.

Again, drinking sodas daily was found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease overall by 23 per cent, compared to those who rarely or never drank sugary beverages. Drinking sugar-added fruit drinks was found to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 42 per cent.

“Although the study is observational and does not prove cause and effect, we hypothesise that sugar may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases in several ways. It raises glucose levels and insulin concentrations in the blood, which may increase appetite and lead to obesity, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” lead study author Cheryl Andersonprofessor and interim chair of Family and Public Health, University of California San Diego, and chair of the American Heart Association’s Nutrition Committee, said in a statement.

“In addition, too much sugar in the blood is associated with oxidative stress and inflammation, insulin resistance, unhealthy cholesterol profiles and type 2 diabetes, conditions that are strongly linked to the development of atherosclerosis, the slow narrowing of the arteries that underlies most cardiovascular disease,” the author added.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to no more than 100 calories a day (about 6 teaspoons) for most women, and no more than 150 calories (9 teaspoons) for most men.

