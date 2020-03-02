Fight your sugar cravings with these healthy eats

The fight against sugar cravings is a real one. It becomes especially hard when you have a sweet tooth. While the reasons for staying away from sweets may vary for different individuals — owing to diet restrictions or health concerns — the conscious battle with sugar cravings is ongoing.
However, staying away from sugar, especially in healthier forms, is not a good idea as denial usually leads to increased binge-eating. A healthy way to keep a check on your sugar craving is to opt for natural sugar-rich foods that not only put a stop to your craving but also keep you fuller for longer. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to suggest a few possible alternatives.
In the post, she commented: “While it is unhealthy to pick up mithais and creme-based desserts because of the high sugar content, you can still satiate your sweet tooth by picking up natural sweets like fresh fruit, dried fruit or a super dark chocolate (70-90 per cent cacao content).”
Here are some of the options that you can always keep handy.
Saunf or fennel seeds
You can have some saunf to satiate urgent cravings. But go for the seeds rather than the sugar-coated variety.
Fresh fruits
Fresh fruits like bananas, grapes, chiku and kiwi have natural sugar, which does not spike up blood sugar and insulin levels. However, Batra warned against mixing the fruit with heavy cream and sugars and only opting for “clean, raw fruit”.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate or the one with lesser sugar and more cacao powder is something you can have without harming your body. Keep these in your bag and put one square in your mouth whenever the craving strikes. However, limit your self to two such squares in a day. Stay away from the mint dark chocolates because those have a higher sugar content.
Ice-cream with a twist
One can blend fresh fruits to make an ice-cream.
Fresh fruit juices
If you feel like having a drink, opt for fresh fruit juices. They will fill you up, and also have various other benefits that will make your skin glow.
Dry fruits
Dried fruits like munakka, figs, raisins, pind khajur are great mithai alternatives. Make sure you keep then handy in a box with you always.
So, what are you going to have the next time a sugar craving strikes?
