Suffering from constipation? Try these home remedies

Constipation is a commonly-occurring condition that troubles people every once a while. It happens when bowel movements become infrequent and hard to pass. And while people have a tendency to take constipation lightly, it is capable of causing extreme pain and/or hemorrhoids and even anal fissure.

Causes may include insufficient water consumption, lack of dietary fiber, medication side effects or physical inactivity.

But, there are steps that you can take to ensure quick relief. The following kitchen items may help. Read on.

Sesame seeds

According to a study published in the International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology, sesame seeds are great for constipation because their oily composition moisturizes the intestines, helping with dry stools.

Molasses

In 2019, the ingredient was studied for pediatric constipation by the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. And it was found that a tablespoon before bed helps ease constipation.

Fiber

This is a no-brainer when it comes to constipation. Dietary fibers act like cleaners, scrapping food and waste particles from the digestive tract and soaking water. Have fiber-rich food items like beans, lentils, oatmeal, almonds, barley, many vegetables, and fresh and dried fruits.

Lemon water

Lemon juice contains citric acid which helps flush toxins out of the body. Have lemon juice every morning. This way, you will not only be availing the benefits of citric acid, but also be keeping yourself hydrated, which is a great way to fight constipation.

Coffee

By stimulating the colon, coffee speeds up your trip to the bathroom. Other hot drinks like herbal tea and a glass of hot water helps with constipation too.

Castor oil

This remedy has been handed down for generations. Castor oil acts as a laxative, so take one or two teaspoons on an empty stomach; the results should be out in about eight hours.