For bad breath, tooth ache, to alcohol cravings — this spice is what you need: ‘Don’t chew or swallow, just suck gently’

Clove, commonly referred to as laung in Indian households, is a flower bud of the clove tree. A sweet and aromatic spice, clove is used while preparing dishes and sweets and has numerous health benefits to its advantage. But did you know that it can also help you with bad breath, toothache, pain relief, and may even fight sugar and alcohol addiction?

Luke Coutinho, a celebrity lifestyle coach, took to Instagram to highlight the same. “The enormous benefits of clove and clove oil have been medically and scientifically documented. Sucking on cloves and the use of cloves have been used across different forms of medicine and nutrition for decades. All thanks to its active ingredient- eugenol, which works as a natural anesthetic”.

How clove helps with bad breath and tooth ache

Eugenol, a natural compound, has antibacterial properties and can help kill the bacteria that cause bad breath. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Eileen Canday, head of department of nutrition and dietetics at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre said, “Chewing on a clove or using clove oil in mouthwash can help freshen breath and kill odor-causing bacteria in the mouth. In addition, it can also help relieve toothache due to its numbing and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying clove oil directly to the affected area can help reduce pain and inflammation in the gums and tooth”.

She, however, advised using clove with caution as it can be irritating to the skin and mucous membranes when used in high doses. ““If one is experiencing persistent bad breath or toothache, it is advisable to consult a dentist to rule out any underlying dental or oral health issues,” said Dr Canday.

What is eugenol that is present in clove?

Eugenol is a natural compound found in cloves and other plants, such as basil and cinnamon. It has several potential health benefits, which Dr Canday lists them as :

• Pain relief: It has been shown to have analgesic (pain-relieving) properties.

• Anti-inflammatory effects: It may help reduce inflammation and swelling in the body.

• Antioxidant activity: It can help protect the body against oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

• Antimicrobial activity: it can help kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

• Digestive support: It has been found to stimulate the digestive system and improve digestion. It may also help reduce symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

Clove has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. (Pic source: Pixabay) Clove has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Does clove also help with sugar, alcohol, and cigarette cravings?



Coutinho, in his post, also claimed that clove can help fight sugar, alcohol and cigarette cravings. Commenting on the same, Dr Canaday said, “There is limited scientific evidence to support the use of clove for reducing sugar, alcohol and cigarette cravings. That being said, some people may find that chewing on a clove or using a small amount of clove oil in aromatherapy can help them manage cravings. However, it is important to note that the effectiveness of these methods will likely vary from person to person”.

He added, “Several evidence based nutrition strategies that can be helpful suggest eating a balanced diet to stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce cravings for sweets and other high-carbohydrate foods, staying hydrated to reduce cravings for sugary drinks and incorporating regular physical activity to reduce stress and improve overall well-being, which can in turn reduce the likelihood of turning to alcohol or cigarettes as a coping mechanism”.

Things to keep in mind when consuming clove

Dr Canaday adviced:

• Using it in moderation: It contains high levels of eugenol, which can be toxic in large doses.

• Allergic reactions: If one experiences symptoms such as hives, difficulty breathing or swelling after consuming clove, seek medical attention immediately.

