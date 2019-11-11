Suffering from a sinus infection? Here’s what you should include in your diet

Sinus infection is a painful condition that arises when the cavities near the nasal passages become inflamed. This can lead to facial tenderness, a headache, facial swelling, fever, cough, a feeling of nasal stuffiness and other problems.

It can be extremely irritating to live with sinusitis, whose symptoms are oddly similar to that of common cold. So, while you are on bed, struggling to breathe, and waiting to fix that doctor’s appointment, here are some natural foods that might get you going. These may not provide a permanent cure, but the temporary relief will be worth a try.

Water

Start with the basic, all-encompassing remedy. Water helps keep the mucous membranes moist, thus enabling the sinus glands to drain out easily. You must keep yourself hydrated if you want to resist the infection. Alternatively, you can also consume some herbal tea and soup. Make sure that whatever you are drinking has less salt and no added sugar.

Vitamins and mineral

Have foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Colourful fruits and vegetables like strawberries, broccoli, red and green peppers, among others, are highly recommended by experts. These foods contain vitamin C, which is known to fight seasonal allergies, cold and infections.

You also need a lot of vitamin A in your diet, to keep the mucous membranes healthy. Have carrots and sweet potatoes; these are rich in beta carotene, which gets converted to vitamin A inside the body.

Foods that have zinc in them, like black beans and seafood also help change beta carotene to vitamin A. They give a boost to the immunity and bolster to the body to fight respiratory infections.

Ginger garlic

Spices like ginger and raw garlic help the body fight cold and flu. Popular in the Indian subcontinent, they are consumed on the regular. Ginger, especially, is taken with tea. It helps relax and de-congest the nasal passage and the membranes. Garlic, on the other hand, is great for the health of the lungs.

Foods to avoid

When you are suffering from sinusitis, it is best to avoid dairy products as these may aggravate the condition. Wine and other alcohols are also a big no-no.

Do not prepare a diet chart of your own. If your sinus condition is serious, check with your doctor at the earliest. They may prescribe medicines, which, when taken with a healthy diet, may nurse you back to health.