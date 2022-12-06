After suffering from ‘horrifying’ eating disorder, how Hilary Duff got into ‘the best shape of her life’

In the past, many celebrities have openly talked about their eating disorders, so as to raise awareness. Among them have been actor Sophie Turner and British diver Tom Daley. According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), eating disorders can affect at least 9 per cent of the population worldwide.

Hilary Duff, too, had opened up about her own struggles and complicated relationship with food, stemming from childhood anxieties. The actor, while speaking with Women’s Health Australia, shared that she struggled with a “horrifying” eating disorder for a year when she was 17 years old; the Disney Channel alum also talked about her body dysmorphia.

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny’. It was horrifying,” the ‘Lizzie McGuire‘ actor recalled. She has since, of course, developed a healthy relationship with her body.

The ‘How I Met Your Father‘ star was quoted as telling the publication, “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body. Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

Earlier this year, she had decided to pose nude for the cover of the magazine, a decision that arose from the fact that Duff — who shares 10-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks (3) and Mae (1) with husband Matthew Koma — is now “proud of [her] body”.

“I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” she was quoted as saying.

Duff’s personal trainer Dominic Leeder recently spoke with Women’s Health Australia and shared how he helped the actor “get into the best shape of her life and maintain it”. “…we decided to focus on resistance training, because we wanted to build lean muscle mass and up her metabolism. Her diet was also a huge factor and I wanted to make sure she was eating the correct amount of macros for the goal that she needed.”

Leeder added that “complex carbs are imperative”. “If you don’t have carbs, your body will use other things for energy, like protein. And because of the way I work with resistance training, we want that protein to go to the lean muscle build to help their metabolism. We need carbs, and the right carbs are gonna satiate you.”

The expert also told the outlet that it is okay if someone struggles along the way on their fitness journey, just like how the actor did. “Setting the new goal [with Hilary] was a struggle. What we ended up going with was, well, our goal right now is to maintain what we have while still having a fantastic life-work balance that’s important to her.”

Previously, Dr Samir Parikh, the head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, at Fortis Healthcare, had told indianexpress.com that various factors play a part in eating disorders, including the perception of ‘body image‘. “It is not restricted to women. One needs to seek help. If one has a diagnosed eating disorder, an expert intervention will most definitely be required.”

