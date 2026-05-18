‘We usually underestimate…’: When Sudha Murty opened up about ‘violent’ menopause symptoms

Sudha Murty’s candid reflections on menopause bring attention to a phase that is often misunderstood, minimised, or quietly endured. Speaking about her own experience in an old interview with Shaili Chopra, she recalled an emotional moment: “I got menopause, both my children were out, and suddenly one day I remembered them and I cried, and I thought, ‘Why did I cry? When they left for the US to study, I did not cry. Why am I crying?’ Then I sat for two minutes and took a deep breath. I said, ‘Oh, this is because of menopause. I’m crying (sic).’”

She also emphasised that menopause is not just about emotional shifts but involves significant physical changes that can affect day-to-day functioning. “We usually underestimate what it does to the body physically. It’s a very quick decline, in a few years of perimenopause. And women have very violent symptoms that are very difficult to function through because of lack of sleep, which I had, which was really quite bad. But lots of women have hot flushes, weight gain and actual physical fatigue. Depression is one of those things that I think we are now acknowledging and trying to kind of be more mindful of when people are going through it. I don’t think we’ve all found our way. Everyone’s, you know, sort of recommending all kinds of remedies.” She further added, “Yeah, but I think physically it’s quite debilitating for many, many women (sic).”