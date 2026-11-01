Sudden tooth pain: 5 things you can do for relief before seeing a dentist

A toothache has a way of ruining even the most ordinary day. One minute you are enjoying your meal, and the next, a sharp pain makes chewing or drinking uncomfortable. Sometimes, it appears out of nowhere, leaving you wondering whether to wait it out, try a home remedy, or rush to the dentist.

But what causes sudden tooth pain? Could it be a cavity, an infection, or something as simple as food stuck between your teeth? And more importantly, what should you do when it strikes?

An internet user took to Quora asking the same: ‘What should I do for sudden tooth pain?’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

To decode what could be behind the discomfort, what can offer temporary relief, and when a toothache needs urgent attention, we reached out to Dr Aditi Nedungadi, MDS – Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, Laxmi Dental Limited.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What causes sudden tooth pain?

As the orthodontist explains, sudden tooth pain can have several causes, ranging from dental sensitivity to conditions that require immediate attention. One of the most common reasons is tooth decay, which occurs when bacteria destroy tooth tissue.

“Tooth decay reaching the tooth’s deeper layers and causing infection of the pulp (tissue inside the tooth containing blood vessels and nerves), leads to severe pain sensation,” Dr Nedungadi explains.

Story continues below this ad

Another possibility is pulpitis, an inflammation of the dental pulp that may develop due to deep tooth decay, an injury, or several dental procedures.

“Fractured or cracked teeth may also become a reason for sudden pain experienced during biting and chewing,” she adds.

Sometimes, the pain could indicate a dental abscess, a bacterial infection localised near the tooth’s root or in the surrounding gum tissues. Other possible causes include gum inflammation, food stuck between teeth, exposed tooth roots, and emerging wisdom teeth. A sinus infection can also cause referred pain in the upper teeth.

What should you do immediately when sudden tooth pain starts?

. In case one has pain along with the swelling of the mouth, it might be wise to use a cold compress, wrapped in a clean cloth, on one’s cheek for 10-15 minutes at a time. . In case one has pain along with the swelling of the mouth, it might be wise to use a cold compress, wrapped in a clean cloth, on one’s cheek for 10-15 minutes at a time.

The first step is to gently rinse your mouth with lukewarm water. This can help remove food particles or debris that may be irritating the affected area.

Story continues below this ad

“If food appears to be trapped between the teeth, gently flossing around the area may help relieve the discomfort. However, avoid applying excessive pressure or irritating the gums further,” Dr Nedungadi advises.

It is also important to notice what triggers the pain. Does it happen when you eat something hot or cold? Does biting down make it worse? Or does the pain continue even when you are not eating or drinking anything?

“It is also advisable to identify whether the pain is triggered by hot or cold foods, chewing or biting, or whether it occurs spontaneously and persists even after the trigger is removed,” she says.

If the pain is severe, recurring, or interfering with eating or sleeping, arrange a dental appointment promptly.

Story continues below this ad

What can you safely do at home for temporary relief?

While home remedies cannot treat the underlying cause, a few simple measures may help manage the discomfort until you see a dentist.

One option is a warm salt water rinse. Dr Nedungadi recommends mixing half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water.

“Rinsing one’s mouth with warm salt water, made by mixing a half teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water, will help in cleaning one’s mouth from any particles and in soothing the mouth tissues. It is advisable to rinse one’s mouth and then spit the water, without swallowing it,” she explains.

If the toothache is accompanied by swelling, a cold compress may help.

Story continues below this ad

“In case one has pain along with the swelling of the mouth, it might be wise to use a cold compress, wrapped in a clean cloth, on one’s cheek for 10-15 minutes at a time,” she adds.

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen may also help ease the pain, provided you follow the instructions on the packet. Eating soft foods and chewing on the opposite side of the mouth can further minimise irritation.

What should you avoid doing when you have a toothache?

When a tooth starts hurting, it is tempting to try whatever home remedy promises quick relief. However, some commonly used tricks can do more harm than good.

“A lot of people apply aspirin directly to the tooth or gums, which should be avoided as it can irritate the soft tissues and cause chemical burns,” Dr Nedungadi cautions.

Story continues below this ad

She also warns against applying concentrated clove oil, alcohol or other household substances directly to the affected area, as these may damage the gums and oral tissues. Ice should not be placed directly on the tooth, particularly if it is sensitive. Heat should also be avoided on swollen areas unless specifically advised by a healthcare professional.

Another common mistake is assuming that every toothache requires antibiotics.

“Toothache doesn’t always need antibiotics, and if there is an infection, the definitive treatment may be drainage, root canal treatment, or tooth extraction depending on the diagnosis,” she explains.

Screenshot of the query posted on Quora Screenshot of the query posted on Quora

And what if the pain suddenly disappears? That does not necessarily mean the problem has gone away.

Story continues below this ad

“Sometimes the pain will decrease as the dental pulp loses vitality, even when the underlying infection or damage continues to progress,” Dr Nedungadi warns.

This is why persistent or recurring tooth pain should always be evaluated by a dentist, even if the discomfort temporarily settles.

When should sudden tooth pain be treated as an emergency?

Severe or worsening tooth pain, particularly when it interferes with eating, sleeping, or daily activities, needs prompt attention.

“If the pain is severe, preventing sleep, eating or daily activities, you should see a dentist as soon as possible, preferably the same day,” Dr Nedungadi advises.

Story continues below this ad

Watch out for facial or gum swelling, pus around the affected tooth, a persistent bad taste in the mouth, fever, chills or swollen lymph nodes under the jaw. Difficulty opening the mouth is another warning sign.

“Fever and chills, especially when dental pain and swelling are present, can indicate the body is fighting an infection,” she explains.

A broken or displaced tooth following an injury should also be assessed promptly to determine whether it can be saved.

The swelling may begin near the affected tooth or gum and spread to the cheek, jaw or neck. Rapidly spreading swelling is particularly concerning.

“Rapid swelling of the face, mouth, floor of the mouth or neck may suggest that an infection is spreading into the surrounding tissues. Swelling around the eye is also worrisome, especially if accompanied by eye pain or changes in vision,” Dr Nedungadi cautions.

Difficulty breathing or swallowing, or rapidly spreading swelling, requires immediate emergency medical care.

Importantly, the absence of fever does not rule out a dental infection. Even if an abscess starts draining and the pain temporarily subsides, the infection may still be present. Antibiotics may be necessary in some cases, particularly if the infection is spreading or causing systemic symptoms, but they cannot replace treatment of the underlying dental problem.

Tooth ache care guide Tooth ache care guide

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.