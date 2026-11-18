Finding a lump in your armpit can be worrying, but it’s important to remember that not every lump signals a serious health concern. While our minds may immediately jump to the possibility of breast cancer, there are several benign reasons why a lump may appear, explained Dr Mahesh Bandemegal, Senior Surgical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Center, K R Road, Bangalore.

Understanding these possibilities can provide reassurance, though consulting a healthcare professional remains crucial to rule out any serious conditions, he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Common Causes of Armpit Lumps

Breast cancer can spread to the lymph nodes in the armpit, causing them to enlarge. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Breast cancer can spread to the lymph nodes in the armpit, causing them to enlarge. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Infections: One of the most common causes of a lump in the armpit is an infection, said Dr Bandemegal. The lymph nodes in the armpit area can become swollen due to bacterial or viral infections, such as a common cold, flu, or even a skin infection. These lumps are usually tender and may be accompanied by other signs of infection like fever or fatigue. Benign Cysts: Benign (non-cancerous) cysts or lipomas can also develop in the armpit. These are typically soft to the touch and movable under the skin. Cysts are often painless and may not require treatment unless they become uncomfortable or infected. Swollen Lymph Nodes: Swollen lymph nodes, which can occur due to various infections or inflammatory conditions, often resolve on their own once the underlying condition is treated. However, persistent swelling may require further evaluation to rule out more serious conditions. Tuberculosis: Though rare, tuberculosis can cause lymph nodes in the armpit to swell. This requires specific medical treatment and should be diagnosed by a healthcare professional. Lymphoma: In rare cases, Dr Bandemegala said a lump in the armpit could be due to lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Lymphoma-related lumps are typically painless and may be accompanied by other symptoms such as night sweats, unexplained weight loss, or fever.

While not all armpit lumps indicate breast cancer, they can be a sign, particularly if the lump is persistent, firm, or associated with other symptoms such as changes in the breast, nipple discharge, or skin dimpling. Breast cancer can spread to the lymph nodes in the armpit, causing them to enlarge.

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Given the wide range of potential causes, it’s crucial to consult a healthcare professional if you discover a lump in your armpit. A doctor can perform a thorough examination, possibly including imaging studies or a biopsy, to determine the nature of the lump.