Sudden cardiac arrests are a growing health emergency. While they are unpredictable, it is “not always completely silent”. Listening to your body and acting quickly can save critical minutes. As such, when we came across this Quora query: “Does sudden cardiac arrest have symptoms minutes before it happens? Is there enough time to call for help if you’re alone?”, we decided to seek insight.
Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is called “sudden” because it occurs suddenly; the heart stops pumping effectively due to a dangerous rhythm disturbance.
“However, the body can give warning signals minutes, hours, or even days before it occurs. Some people feel chest discomfort, unexplained shortness of breath, palpitations (a racing or irregular heartbeat), dizziness, or a sense of fainting. Others may report unusual fatigue, sweating, nausea, or a heavy feeling in the chest. These symptoms can be subtle and are often ignored or mistaken for issues like acidity, anxiety, or tiredness,” said Dr Sangoi.
Not everyone gets a warning, though. “In some cases, especially when the arrest is caused by a sudden electrical disturbance in the heart, collapse can happen without prior symptoms,” he added.
If someone is alone, is there enough time to call for help?
It depends on the situation. If warning symptoms like severe chest pain, intense breathlessness, or palpitations occur, there may be a brief but critical window to seek help. “Calling emergency services right away at the first sign of alarming symptoms can save lives. Delaying for even a few minutes can make a difference,” said Dr Sangoi.
Once the heart goes into cardiac arrest and the person loses consciousness, there is not much that can help. “Brain injury can start within 4 to 6 minutes without blood flow. This is why recognising warning signs early is vital,” said Dr Sangoi.
What to note?
Dr Sangoi stressed that if you feel something is seriously wrong, especially persistent chest pain, sudden sweating, dizziness, or a feeling that you might faint, don’t wait it out. “Call emergency services immediately, unlock the door if you can, and let someone nearby know. If you are at high risk due to heart disease, diabetes, or a family history of sudden cardiac death, regular check-ups and timely evaluation of symptoms are even more important,” said Dr Sangoi.
