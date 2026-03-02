Sudden cardiac arrests are a growing health emergency. While they are unpredictable, it is “not always completely silent”. Listening to your body and acting quickly can save critical minutes. As such, when we came across this Quora query: “Does sudden cardiac arrest have symptoms minutes before it happens? Is there enough time to call for help if you’re alone?”, we decided to seek insight.

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is called “sudden” because it occurs suddenly; the heart stops pumping effectively due to a dangerous rhythm disturbance.

“However, the body can give warning signals minutes, hours, or even days before it occurs. Some people feel chest discomfort, unexplained shortness of breath, palpitations (a racing or irregular heartbeat), dizziness, or a sense of fainting. Others may report unusual fatigue, sweating, nausea, or a heavy feeling in the chest. These symptoms can be subtle and are often ignored or mistaken for issues like acidity, anxiety, or tiredness,” said Dr Sangoi.