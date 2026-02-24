Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45

For men under 45, awareness and proactive screening may be lifesaving.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 24, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Cardiologist explains cardiac risks in people in 40s
Heart disease is often perceived as a condition that affects older adults. However, cardiologists are increasingly seeing worrying trends among younger men. According to Dr LK Jha, Associate Director & Head Unit-II– Cardiology, Asian Hospital, silent cardiac risks are rising sharply in men under 45 — often without obvious symptoms.

“Heart disease has ceased to be confined to older age,” says Dr Jha. “Early atherosclerosis, borderline hypertension, insulin resistance and high cholesterol levels are frequently developing in men below 45, and many of these conditions progress without noticeable symptoms.”

The hidden risks building silently

Dr Jha explains that modern lifestyles are accelerating cardiovascular damage. “Sedentary behaviour, chronic stress, poor sleep, smoking and unhealthy dietary habits are major contributors,” he notes. Genetic predisposition also plays a crucial role, especially in individuals with a family history of premature heart disease, he adds.

“All these factors silently damage blood vessels over time,” he adds. “If preventive care is ignored, they significantly increase the likelihood of heart attacks or serious cardiac complications at a relatively young age.”

Subtle symptoms younger men ignore

One of the biggest dangers, Dr Jha says, is that younger men often do not experience the “classic” crushing chest pain associated with heart attacks.

“Younger patients may present with unexplained fatigue, shortness of breath during mild activity, frequent indigestion, mild chest discomfort, dizziness, palpitations or even sleep disturbances,” he explains. In some cases, discomfort may radiate to the jaw, neck, shoulder, or back rather than to the chest.

“Increased anxiety, reduced exercise capacity, or persistent fatigue may also signal underlying cardiac stress,” Dr Jha warns. “Recognising these subtle red flags and seeking timely medical evaluation can prevent more severe cardiovascular events.”

Cardiac risks in men

What increases early heart risk?

According to Dr Jha, early heart risk is rarely due to a single cause. “Lifestyle, metabolic and genetic factors interact,” he says. Smoking, excessive alcohol intake, obesity, chronic stress, physical inactivity and poor diet significantly raise cardiovascular risk.

Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels and sleep disorders further compound the threat. “Environmental pollution and prolonged screen time indirectly promote sedentary behaviour and systemic inflammation,” he adds. “A strong family history of early heart disease is also a powerful predictor.”

ALSO READ | Cardiologist lists everyday habits that are ‘actually affecting your heart

Screenings that can save lives

Prevention, Dr Jha emphasises, must begin early. “Routine blood pressure checks, lipid profiles, blood sugar tests and body mass index assessment are basic but essential,” he advises.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) can detect rhythm abnormalities, whereas echocardiography may be indicated when clinically warranted. “In certain cases, stress testing, coronary calcium scoring or advanced blood markers may be advised,” he says.

“Early screening allows timely lifestyle modification and, if necessary, medical intervention,” Dr Jha concludes. “The earlier we detect risk, the greater the chance of preventing a major cardiovascular event.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

