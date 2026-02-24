Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45

Heart disease is often perceived as a condition that affects older adults. However, cardiologists are increasingly seeing worrying trends among younger men. According to Dr LK Jha, Associate Director & Head Unit-II– Cardiology, Asian Hospital, silent cardiac risks are rising sharply in men under 45 — often without obvious symptoms.

“Heart disease has ceased to be confined to older age,” says Dr Jha. “Early atherosclerosis, borderline hypertension, insulin resistance and high cholesterol levels are frequently developing in men below 45, and many of these conditions progress without noticeable symptoms.”

The hidden risks building silently

Dr Jha explains that modern lifestyles are accelerating cardiovascular damage. “Sedentary behaviour, chronic stress, poor sleep, smoking and unhealthy dietary habits are major contributors,” he notes. Genetic predisposition also plays a crucial role, especially in individuals with a family history of premature heart disease, he adds.