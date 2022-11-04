Effective Ayurvedic remedies to cure stuffy nose, nasal congestion, painful sinusitis

With the nip in the air announcing the arrival of winter, it’s time you take care of your health as a stuffy nose, nasal congestion, and painful sinusitis can give you a lot of trouble, especially with an increase in smog. While there are an array of nasal inhalers in the market, what better than some good ol’ Ayurvedic remedies that can help you treat these issues with some simple things at home in the most natural way?

Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach, recently took to Instagram to share how you can cure stuffy nose, nasal congestion, or even painful sinusitis issues with three simple home remedies. Take a look.

Roasted carom seeds in a poultice bag

Dr Jangda suggested taking 3-4 tablespoons of carom seeds and dry roasting them in a pan, without oil or water. When they are still warm, roll them into a small handkerchief, making a small bag of it, and inhale through both nostrils for easy breathing. “Carom seeds have powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties. They help in killing germs in the nasal passage. They are also anti-inflammatory and can reduce pressure on the sinus, helping prevent coughing and improving airflow,” she explained.

Steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil

Taking steam is an age-old remedy, common across Indian households. To cure stuffy nose or nasal congestion, add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the face steam, inhale deeply and steam your lungs till you break into a sweat. “This magical essential oil helps get relief from coughing, breath easily, reduces inflammation in the sinus glands, clears the chest, and kills the bacteria and parasites in the nose and chest region,” the expert said, adding that respiratory conditions such as asthma and sinusitis can be reduced by inhaling steam with added eucalyptus oil. “The oil reacts with mucous membranes and helps reduce mucus by loosening, making you cough it up,” she added.

Nasal congestion and sinusitis are common during winter season (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Nasal congestion and sinusitis are common during winter season (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Warm ginger and mint tea

What better than a warm cuppa to relieve nasal issues? Instead of regular tea, take a glass of water in a pot, add some sliced ginger and mint leaves and bring it to a boil. “You can also add a cinnamon stick, cardamom, clove, grated ginger, pepper and star anise to make it spicy,” Dr Jangda suggested.

She explained that ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help the body release toxins and prevent stress and damage to the body. “It gives relief from nausea, bloating, gas, improves immunity, metabolism and helps fight the cold. Mint contains menthol. This an aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel,” the expert said.

Agreeing with the benefits of ginger, Dr Puneet, founder, Karma Ayurveda said, “It is a commonly used herb that is used for reducing the inflammation caused in the sinus due to infection. It is an effective option to clear the nasal passage and allow comfortable breathing.”

In addition to these remedies, you can also consume Ayurvedic herbs such as honey, black pepper, turmeric, grape extract, garlic and onions to cure nasal congestion, Dr Puneet added.

He highlighted the importance of drinking an adequate amount of fluids. “Drinking plenty of lukewarm water and other liquids works on thinning of mucus that ultimately leads to pushing out the infectious fluid. As a result, the pressure on the sinuses is reduced and the nasal passage is cleared,” he told indianexpress.com.

