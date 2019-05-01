Tea doesn’t need sugar to taste good, reveals study

If you are a tea lover, you know the importance of a perfect cup of tea in the mornings to kick-start the day. Perfectly boiled leaves with the right amount of sugar and milk make for that perfect cuppa. But the latest study conducted by University College London and the University of Leeds states that you don’t need sugar for an enjoyable cuppa.

For the study, the researchers examined the tea drinking habits of 64 men who drank their tea with sweetener. Participants were asked to either stop adding sugar to their tea overnight, or gradually reduce the amount they added.

After four weeks of observation, the researchers found that those who either reduced or stopped consuming sugar altogether were still able to enjoy their drink. After the study had finished, 42 per cent of the men in the gradual reduction group stopped adding sugar to their tea, while 36 per cent of those in the overnight group did the same.

According to the study, Britons, on an average, consume 700g of sugar every week which according to the NHS equates to an average of 140 teaspoons per person. The recommended allowance of sugar surmounts to 210g per week at 30g per day. The findings were presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow.

According to a report in The Independent, the author of the study said, “Excess sugar intake is a public health problem and sugar in beverages contributes substantially to total intake. Reducing sugar intake from beverages may, therefore, help to reduce overall consumption.”

While the chairman of the National Obesity Forum, Tam Fry, said “Cutting down on table sugar is a very good idea. We get all the sugar we need from other food sources and the researchers’ findings should come as no surprise”.