New study finds regular egg consumption lowers Alzheimer’s risk; but neurologist says ‘not possible to rely on…’

A long-term Adventist Health Study-2 published in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who eat eggs up to 5 times a week may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. According to the study, eggs are a rich source of nutrients relevant to brain health. “They provide choline, critical for memory and synaptic function. They also contain lutein and zeaxanthin-carotenoids that accumulate in brain tissue and are associated with improved cognitive performance and reduced oxidative stress,” reads the study.

The study tracked a large population over 15 years and found that moderate egg intake was independently associated with a lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, even after adjusting for other dietary factors, demographic variables, lifestyle behaviours, and comorbidities.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

However, Dr Anuradha H K, Lead Consultant – Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that the result is not proof that eggs alone fight off Alzheimer’s. While agreeing that eggs contain nutrients such as choline, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and protein, which indeed have positive effects, she pointed out that many factors contribute to one’s risk of Alzheimer’s.

“Choline is a very good one since it is involved in the brain’s production of acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter which is associated with memory, learning, and the communication between neurons. Moreover, low levels of choline relate to poor cognitive performance and memory loss in ageing individuals,” she explains, adding that omega-3 fats, particularly the DHA type, help in maintaining brain health by decreasing inflammation and also by providing protection to nerve cells.

Eggs are rich in choline and omega-3. (Source: Freepik) Eggs are rich in choline and omega-3. (Source: Freepik)

So, if consumed in moderation along with a healthy lifestyle, eggs can be included in a brain-friendly diet.

However, factors like “heredity, physical activity, sleep diabetes, blood pressure, smoking, and overall diet cannot be dismissed. Therefore, it is not possible to rely on the consumption of eggs exclusively to protect oneself from memory loss,” she said.

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Which foods can help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s?

According to Dr Anuradha, fatty fish such as salmon and sardines are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids that can help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s. “In addition, green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, berries which are rich in antioxidants, nuts such as walnuts and almonds, olive oil, whole grains, and beans can also contribute to the reduction of Alzheimer’s risk,” she lists out.

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To be more specific, the expert says that diet plans like the Mediterranean diet and MIND diet promote brain health because they focus on consuming natural, unprocessed foods.

Besides eating a nutritious diet, she reiterates the importance of regular physical exercises, challenging mentally by doing brain-stimulating activities, socialising, handling stress effectively and getting enough sleep for preserving one’s memory and brain functionalities as one grows older.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.