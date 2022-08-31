Does playing racquet sports, running help reduce cancer and cardiovascular risk in older adults?

Keeping oneself engaged, especially in the later years of life, is known to not only help fight boredom but also lower the risk of death from cancer, and cardiovascular issues in the elderly population. A new study published in JAMA Network Open’s Nutrition, Obesity, and Exercise — Association of Leisure Time Physical Activity Types and Risks of All-Cause, Cardiovascular, and Cancer Mortality Among Older Adults — notes that different types of leisure time activities, such as walking, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, helps in the old age.

The findings suggest that physical activity recommendations in combination with such activities lowered health risks by 13 per cent compared to those who didn’t participate in any.

While playing racquet sports was associated with a 16 per cent reduction in risk, and running with a 15 per cent reduction, “all activities were similarly associated with lower risks of death”, noted the authors. Individually, playing racquet sports was associated with the greatest reduction in risk of cardiovascular deaths (27 per cent reduction), while running was associated with the greatest reduction in risk of cancer deaths (19 per cent reduction).

Notably, Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults engage in 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or 1.25 to 2.5 hours of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, each week.

Interestingly, even “people who did some recreational activity, though less than the recommended amount, had a five per cent reduction in risk of death” than those who did not participate in any of the activities studied, the study read.

Dr K Shanmugham, assistant chief medical officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute told indianexpress.com that hobbies can help one keep healthy, active, and joyful while also refreshing the mind and body.

“It is a known truth that engaging in activities we enjoy can postpone the onset of ageing and that the pleasure of doing so can produce pleasant emotions that can aid in the battle against certain diseases. Additionally, leisure activities help people enhance the immune system, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality and memory,” said Dr Shanmugam.

Regular mental and physical stimulation “has permanent effects to help fight ailments and stay active”, said Dr Sanjay Verma, consultant, internal medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

It boosts confidence in the people about their abilities to manage tasks — whether physical or mental, added Dr Tvisha Parikh, sports physician, rehabilitation and sports medicine, HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. “But it is important to engage in leisure activities consistently — which is a key factor in deriving consistent physiological benefits from the exercise. Those with cardiovascular diseases who do sustained physical activity have shown improved survival on 30-year follow up studies. Research has also shown that it improves the neuroplasticity of certain brain areas contributing to the memory and executive functions, in turn, benefiting in situations like dementia,” Dr Parikh elucidated.

Dr Shanmugam also suggested four different activities that most elderly can do

Brisk walking

Walking is among the best forms of exercise for the heart because each stride comes with advantages. It promotes overall heart health, can lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and boost energy levels while also preventing weight gain. Walking can help you feel better, clear your head, and reduce stress.

Try these health recommendations under your doctor’s guidance:

*”Take your dog for a walk in the morning. If you don’t have a pet, think about adopting one; taking care of an animal can help lower your risk of heart disease,” said Dr Shanmugam

*Add additional steps to your day, park your car away from the entrance when going to work or the store.

*Instead of using the elevator, use the steps.

*Monitor your physical activity. Set reasonable targets, such as 1,000 steps each day to keep yourself motivated.

*To ensure that you move around the office at least once every hour, set a timer.

*If you are working in an office set-up, gather your co-workers for a daily lunchtime stroll outside if the weather permits.

Yoga

Strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation can all be enhanced by practising yoga, which involves moving through a sequence of physical poses and breathing techniques. The emphasis is placed on various focuses, such as toning, strength training, or meditation, in dozens of distinct formats or practices, including Hatha, Anusara, Ashtanga, and many others. “Yoga is a good lifestyle intervention since it can help reduce blood pressure, blood cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood sugar levels in addition to stress,” the expert said.

Gardening

Spending time in nature can help reduce stress and strengthen your immune system, too.

Group laughter therapy

Endorphins or brain chemicals that are released during laughter serve to lessen stress and physical discomfort. “Laughter aids in diverting attention away from unpleasant situations, which helps to lessen the symptoms of depression. Laughing can strengthen the immune system and decrease blood pressure. By enhancing the body’s blood flow, laughter therapy, or the cognitive-behavioral practice of laughing in groups, can also help senior citizens manage certain cardiovascular issues,” said Dr Shanmugam.

