Just 10 minutes on a treadmill can affect your body: Study

A 10-minute workout on a treadmill or a jog is enough to alter more than 9,000 molecules in the body, a new study by the Stanford University School of Medicine found.

Published in the journal Cell, the study aimed to document all the tiny changes that happen to the body’s blood post-workout, highlighting what researchers have been asserting till now, that is, exercise is essential for good health. The study was conducted by Michael Snyder, chair of the genetics department at Stanford University and his team.

“I had thought, it’s only about nine minutes of exercise, how much is going to change? A lot, as it turns out,” Snyder was quoted as saying by New York Times.

Some of the changing molecules were involved in metabolic functions or digestive and immune system function while others were involved in inflammation and insulin resistance levels, researchers found.

All participants for the study were between the ages 40 and 75, ranging from fit to overweight. Their blood was drawn before and after they ran on a treadmill for about 10 minutes. A majority of the molecules were found to have either decreased or increased after the workout. For some, the molecular changes lingered for longer.

Researchers found thousands of molecules that might correlate with people’s fitness levels, including markers of metabolism and immunity, reported Insider. They are however yet to know the exact impact of each molecular change.

