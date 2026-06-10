Study claims GLP-1 users 30 per cent less likely to develop breast cancer; experts weigh in

A new study says GLP-1 drugs are associated with a lower risk of developing breast cancer. In fact, the Penn Medicine study found that women between the ages of 45 and 80 who took GLP-1 medications were 30 per cent less likely to develop breast cancer as opposed to those who didn’t. The study, presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, analysed more than 110,000 women. The findings were also published in JCO Oncology Practice.

The study’s author, Elizabeth McDonald, MD, PhD, a professor of Radiology in the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and a practicing breast radiologist at Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center, noted that the study was “observational and does not definitively confirm an association between GLP-1 medications and reduced breast cancer incidence”. However, she noted that it does add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that it’s worth investigating these weight loss drugs as potential cancer prevention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Adwaita Gore, senior consultant medical oncologist, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Chembur, noted that GLP-1 medications, commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight management, help improve blood sugar control and promote weight loss.

“Since obesity is a known risk factor for several cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer, it can be believed that the reduced cancer risk observed in studies may be linked to improvements in weight, metabolism, and insulin resistance rather than a direct anti-cancer effect of the drugs themselves,” said Dr Gore.

Dr Kanav Kumar, consultant surgical oncology, Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India, (HNCII), concurred and added that GLP-1 medications are highly effective in promoting weight loss, improving metabolic health, reducing insulin resistance, and lowering chronic inflammation — all factors that have been associated with cancer development. “Therefore, the observed reduction in breast cancer incidence may be linked, at least in part, to improvements in these underlying risk factors,” said Dr Kumar.

Further long-term research and randomised clinical trials are needed to determine whether GLP-1 medications have a direct protective role against breast cancer. “At present, these medications should not be viewed as a strategy for breast cancer prevention,” said Dr Gore.

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Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik)

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, called the findings “interesting” because they point to an emerging focus in oncology: the link between metabolic health and cancer risk.

“For years, we have known that extra body weight and metabolic issues can affect the development of several cancers, including breast cancer. Studies like this support the idea that cancer prevention might go beyond traditional risk factors and include broader efforts to improve overall health. However, from a cancer care perspective, it is crucial not to exaggerate the implications of the findings. A lower occurrence of breast cancer among women taking GLP-1 medications does not imply that these drugs should be seen as a strategy for cancer prevention. Currently, they are primarily approved for managing diabetes and reducing weight, and their role in cancer treatment is still being studied,” said Dr Sanghavi.

One challenge in understanding this data is that women taking GLP-1 medications may also see improvements in various cancer-related risk factors, such as weight, blood sugar levels, and overall metabolic health. “To find out if the medication itself is responsible for the observed benefits, more research is needed,” noted Dr Sanghavi.

For patients, the message remains the same. “Regular breast cancer screenings, an awareness of family history, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and promptly addressing any breast changes are still the best ways to detect cancer early and lower risk,” said Dr Sanghavi.

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This study is a significant scientific advancement, but it should be seen as a hopeful sign rather than a conclusive answer. The oncology community will be paying close attention as larger and longer-term studies clarify whether GLP-1 therapies can truly help reduce breast cancer risk.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.