New study establishes link between egg consumption and heart heart

A new study has tried to address an often-asked question: whether egg consumption has a bearing on heart health. The research, published in the journal Nutrients, found that eating more eggs could be good for your heart. The researchers from Boston University studied data on more than 2,300 adults and concluded that eating five or more eggs a week was associated with lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, suggesting eating eggs may actually promote heart health.

Currently, the American Heart Association recommends one whole egg or two eggs with just the whites per day as part of a heart-healthy diet. While eggs are a rich source of protein and other nutrients, they are also known to elevate cholesterol levels, which may not be good for the heart.

One egg, approximately, gives six grams of protein, said Dr Aparna Jaswal, director, electrophysiology and cardiac pacing, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi adding that a normal healthy adult needs 0.8 to 1 gram of protein a day for every kilogram of weight. “This means, if you are 60 kg, you would need 40-60 g of protein. Also, remember that you could take 2-3 yolks in a week while largely trying to stick to egg whites,” Dr Jaswal told indianexpress.com.

Be aware of your heart health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Be aware of your heart health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle earlier told indianexpress.com that egg also had other nutritional elements

Vitamin A – 6 per cent

Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

Phosphorus – 9 per cent

Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

Selenium – 22 per cent

“This is why a fruit or orange juice with egg and whole wheat bread makes for the perfect breakfast,” Dr Patil told indianexpress.com.

Dietary proteins, such as those in eggs, are known to have natural blood pressure-lowering properties. They act as natural potent ACE inhibitors, said Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital.

Advertisement

“ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors are compounds that lower your blood pressure by relaxing your blood vessels and improving your blood flow. Protein not only slows digestion, it also slows down glucose absorption. This is very helpful if you have diabetes. Eating one large egg per day led to a significant 4.4 per cent reduction in fasting blood sugar,” Dr Srivastav told indianexpress.com.

Eggs also improve levels of good cholesterol, are filling, and help with weight management which prevent heart issues, said Sakina Diwan, Dietician, Bhatia Hospital.

Rather than frying eggs, experts suggest boiling eggs as it preserves the nutrients.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!