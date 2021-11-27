Struggling with loss of taste and smell? These Ayurvedic tips can help

The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult period of time. Long bouts of lockdowns and masks are now a part of our everyday lives. But, for those of you who are recovering from the dreaded virus, it might be possible that you still cannot taste and smell things. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Nitika Kohli shares in an Instagram post, ”Some got their sense of taste and smell back after recovery while others are still struggling.”

She talks about the ways in which you can regain your sense of taste and smell. ”The good news is that you can take the help of home remedies to get your smell and taste back on track.” Check out the post here:

Read the suggestions here:

Sesame oil

The use of sesame oil in Ayurveda is abundant. Said to be highly beneficial for improving strength and digestive function, Dr Kohli suggests that you use one drop of the oil in each nostril every day for “at least a month to achieve best results.”

Ginger

Ginger is widely known to be a powerful antioxidant. Used as a flavouring agent for different cuisines, the root vegetable contains various antioxidants which are necessary to combat stress or disease. To use ginger as a method to get your taste and smell back, Dr Kohli suggests consuming a small piece of raw ginger daily at regular intervals. “The strong aroma of ginger can help enhance your sense of taste and smell.”

Stay hydrated

Drinking water is possibly one of the easiest lifestyle changes to incorporate into your daily routine. Along with helping your body to regulate heat and keeping your skin hydrated, water may also help to regain your sense of taste and smell. Dr Kohli says, ”Drinking water regularly will ensure your body is getting rid of toxins. It keeps the body hydrated.”

