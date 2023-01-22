scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Structure of ‘live’ virus successfully reconstructed, could help reduce threat of anti-bacterial resistance in humans: Study

The breakthrough will open the way for biologists to investigate biological processes which cannot currently be fully examined because the genome is missing in the virus model, the study said.

Virus genomeThe ability to study the genome within a virus more clearly is incredibly important (Source: Getty Images/Representational)
Listen to this article
Structure of ‘live’ virus successfully reconstructed, could help reduce threat of anti-bacterial resistance in humans: Study
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A researcher has created the first ever computer reconstruction of a virus, including its complete native genome, according to a study.

Although other researchers have created similar reconstructions, this is the first to replicate the exact chemical and 3D structure of a ‘live’ virus, the study said.

The breakthrough by Dmitry Nerukh, from the Department of Mathematics at Aston University, UK, could lead the way to research into an alternative to antibiotics, reducing the threat of anti-bacterial resistance.

The study is published in the journal Faraday Discussions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

According to the study, the research was conducted using existing data of virus structures measured via cryo-Electron Microscopy (cryo-EM), and computational modelling which took almost three years despite using supercomputers in the UK and Japan.

Also Read |‘How ancient viruses may help kill cancers’

The breakthrough will open the way for biologists to investigate biological processes which cannot currently be fully examined because the genome is missing in the virus model, the study said. This includes finding out how a bacteriophage, which is a type of virus that infects bacteria, kills a specific disease-causing bacterium, the study said.

At the moment it is not known how this happens, but this new method of creating more accurate models will open up further research into using bacteriophage to kill specific life-threatening bacteria, the study said.

This could lead to more targeted treatment of illnesses which are currently treated by antibiotics, and therefore help to tackle the increasing threat to humans of antibiotic resistance, the study said. “Up till now no one else had been able to build a native genome model of an entire virus at such detailed (atomistic) level,” said Nerukh.

Advertisement

“The ability to study the genome within a virus more clearly is incredibly important. Without the genome it has been impossible to know exactly how a bacteriophage infects a bacterium,” said Nerukh.

“This development will now allow help virologists answer questions which previously they couldn’t answer,” said Nerukh.

“This could lead to targeted treatments to kill bacteria which are dangerous to humans, and to reduce the global problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria which are over time becoming more and more serious,” said Nerukh.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Haryana’s R-Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna’s ‘Virat Swaroop’ form

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

lalbagh flower show
Lalbagh’s famous flower show is back in Bengaluru
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close