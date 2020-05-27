Stressed in lockdown? Here’s how you can find the balance

Take a deep breath and reevaluate the situation: And do not victimise yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Take a deep breath and reevaluate the situation: And do not victimise yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We are currently in the fourth phase of lockdown, with a majority of us still confined to the safety of our home, working longer hours and meeting deadlines on a daily basis. While many are calling it the ‘new normal’, others are looking for ways to accept the strangeness of the situation and make-do with the resources available to them in this period of crisis.

It is important to understand that even though there is a lot of stress and uncertainty, you are not alone. The entire world is fighting it, and if anything, you can join the fight by taking care of your health, especially your mental well-being.

Nutritionist, reiki practitioner and therapist Urvashi Puri suggests some simple ways to stay balanced under the debilitating effects of COVID-19. When you feel excessively stressed, here is what she suggests you do:

ALSO READ | Is the heat making you uneasy? These diet changes can help

* Take a deep breath and reevaluate the situation: And do not victimise yourself. “Often we have these little voices in our head pointing out everything we are losing when things are not moving in the direction we are used to. These voices keep people awake at night. So, take a deep breath and look around, and tell yourself that everything is okay. You are alive, you have all your five senses working perfectly well. Try making a note of all that you have. Just remember these are not normal times, and you are doing your best,” says Puri.

* Pause for a moment: It is natural to compare your life with that of others. “Especially when you surf through social media; it is full of personal achievements of people. While some are earning degrees, others are leading projects. This can lead to unnecessary comparisons, and make you feel overwhelmed. Just take a pause. Remember everyone has a different journey. It is pointless to compare apples with oranges,” she says.

ALSO READ | Covid 19: This form of yoga can improve mental health, suggests study

* Acceptance: Do not be in denial. “Denying only delays the process of adjustment. I read somewhere: ‘there is a grace in denial’. It is nature’s way of letting in only as much as we can handle. As you accept the reality of the loss and start to ask yourself questions, you are unknowingly beginning the healing process. Denial delays our progress. In denial, the change becomes overwhelming. Denial tires us quickly and leads us to doubt. On the other hand, acceptance of reality expedites the healing process that leads us to making new connections, new meaningful relationships, new inter-dependencies,” she adds.

* Share your thoughts and stay connected: To follow ‘social isolation’ norms, we may be cut off from the world, physically. But there are enough ways to reach out to loved ones. It’s important to talk rather than keeping your thoughts bottled up. Many a time, sharing thoughts can help you get an outside view, and help you rearrange them.

ALSO READ | Anxious about stepping out as lockdown eases? Here’s how to cope with it

* Stay active, and follow a schedule: It is important that you do not sleep too much. Sleeping in the day disrupts routine. Irregular sleeping can make the mind vulnerable, and following a fixed schedule can help bring a sense of normalcy.

* Meditate: Plan your routine and make time for meditation, yoga, zumba, or any other such physical activity. It could be even be brisk-walking in your house. “One can also engage in painting, sewing, singing, or listening to music.this can be very therapeutic and avoid anxiety.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd