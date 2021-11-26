Vidyut Jammwal shares a ‘stress level test’; take a look

Stress has become an all-encompassing aspect of our lives. In the pandemic, when our sense of normalcy has been snatched from us, we have become increasingly stressed and anxious, having to juggle work, personal life, hobbies and passions.

It becomes important, therefore, to find out the triggering factors and stay away from them. And if that is not possible, to work around these triggers so they do not affect our overall health.

Vidyut Jammwal, who is quite active on social media and keeps posting fitness-related content online — to push his followers towards a more active lifestyle — has shared an interesting stress-test to find out exactly where you stand mentally and emotionally, and if you need to check yourself and calm down. Check it out.

A fairly simple test, it includes an optical illusion featuring four sets of concentric circles which appear to be moving. If you look closely, however, and focus on one of them, it remains stationary.

Apparently, the faster they move, the more stressed you are. There are three levels to this, Jammwal writes in the caption:

1. If the picture is still, you are calm, relaxed.

2. If the picture is moving slowly, you are mildly/mid-stressed.

3. If it appears to be moving rapidly, you are under high stress.

While we cannot vouch for the authenticity of this test, we appreciate that the actor is encouraging people to have this conversation and to essentially be aware of how they are feeling. If you are, for some reason, feeling overwhelmed and this test tells you likewise, you can take a break from work and focus on yourself.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shriram Nene had recently shared an informative video on how to manage stress in today’s testing times, explaining that some effective strategies can help you cope. It includes getting enough sleep and exercising regularly.

Also, if you find yourself spiralling, just do some breathing exercises and focus on your breath. First, take a good deep breath for five seconds, hold it, and then breathe out for five more seconds.

