‘Lower stress in a matter of minutes’ with these powerful techniques

Stress, the body’s response to a threat or pressure in any given situation, can be caused by many things — from an argument, to pending work, and even everyday scenarios. But, the key lies in helping the nerves feel calm and the body relaxed.

Dr Vishakha Shivdasani recently shared how calming the nerves, especially the vagus nerve, can be an antidote to stress.

“If you want to calm down immediately, just breathe correctly,” she said in the video. Take a look.

According to the expert, the vagus nerve is the queen of the parasympathetic nervous system, the part responsible for ‘rest and digest’.

“By stimulating the vagus nerve, you can relax your muscles and reduce your blood pressure and heart rate and also your aggression!” she captioned the post on Instagram.

According to her, some helpful techniques include:

*Follow correct breathing techniques. The exhalation should be longer than the inhalation, even if only for a few seconds. Slowly inhale and exhale for five minutes. Make sure you are breathing from your nose and abdomen, and not the mouth.

*Meditation and humming : Throat vibration does a good job of stimulating the vagus nerve.

*Singing and chanting: Don’t worry even if you sing out of tune, just sing! said Dr Vishakha.

*Gargling: Good thing we have all been gargling during Covid-19.

*Laughing: “Doesn’t laughing make you feel rested and calm almost immediately? Guess what, that’s because you are stimulating the vagus nerve!

