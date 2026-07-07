Stress, blood sugar and diabetes: The link you need to know

Stress alone is rarely the sole cause of type 2 diabetes, but it is increasingly recognized as an important contributor to its development (Images: Pexels)

Stress has become such a common part of modern life that it is often blamed for a wide range of health problems, from headaches and insomnia to weight gain and digestive issues. But can it also increase the risk of diabetes?

The question recently surfaced on Quora, where an internet user wondered whether chronic stress could be responsible for adult-onset diabetes. While the answer isn’t a straightforward yes or no, experts say stress can have a surprisingly powerful effect on metabolic health.

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, “Stress alone is rarely the sole cause of type 2 diabetes, but it is increasingly recognised as an important contributor to its development.”