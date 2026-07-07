Stress, blood sugar and diabetes: The link you need to know

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Stress has become such a common part of modern life that it is often blamed for a wide range of health problems, from headaches and insomnia to weight gain and digestive issues. But can it also increase the risk of diabetes?
The question recently surfaced on Quora, where an internet user wondered whether chronic stress could be responsible for adult-onset diabetes. While the answer isn’t a straightforward yes or no, experts say stress can have a surprisingly powerful effect on metabolic health.
According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, “Stress alone is rarely the sole cause of type 2 diabetes, but it is increasingly recognised as an important contributor to its development.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When the body perceives a threat, it activates its fight-or-flight response and releases hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline, noradrenaline, and growth hormone. These hormones are meant to help us respond to challenges by making more energy available. However, they also work against insulin.
“These hormones stimulate hepatic glucose production and reduce glucose uptake by muscle and adipose tissue, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels,” explains Dr Kovil.
To compensate, the pancreas produces more insulin. But for people who already have insulin resistance or reduced pancreatic function, this extra demand can become difficult to sustain.
The expert notes that continuous glucose monitoring studies often show noticeable spikes in blood sugar during periods of emotional stress, even when diet and physical activity remain unchanged.
Short-term stress responses are normal. Problems arise when stress becomes a constant feature of daily life.
Over time, persistently elevated cortisol levels can increase glucose production by the liver, promote muscle breakdown, encourage fat accumulation around the abdomen, and worsen insulin resistance. Chronic stress is also linked to higher levels of inflammatory substances that interfere with insulin signalling.
At the same time, people under prolonged stress often sleep poorly, exercise less, and gravitate towards calorie-dense comfort foods, creating a perfect storm for metabolic dysfunction.
“Over time, beta cells must work harder to compensate for worsening insulin resistance. This metabolic burden can eventually overwhelm pancreatic function, resulting in impaired glucose tolerance, prediabetes, and ultimately type 2 diabetes in susceptible individuals,” says Dr Kovil.
Not according to current evidence.
Instead, experts view stress as an amplifier that interacts with other established risk factors such as genetics, excess weight, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, ageing, and existing metabolic dysfunction.
As Dr Kovil puts it, “Type 2 Diabetes is a multifactorial disorder where heredity loads the gun and lifestyle pulls the trigger.”
In other words, stress may not initiate the disease on its own, but it can accelerate the journey from normal blood sugar levels to prediabetes and eventually type 2 diabetes in people who are already vulnerable.
Sometimes the warning signs are subtle.
According to Dr Kovil, unexplained weight gain—particularly around the abdomen—rising fasting glucose levels, worsening HbA1c despite stable eating habits, increased cravings for high-calorie foods, fatigue, poor sleep quality, reduced exercise tolerance, elevated blood pressure, anxiety, irritability, and difficulty concentrating can all suggest that chronic stress is taking a toll on metabolic health.
Increasingly, doctors believe it can.
“Stress-reduction strategies such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, yoga, cognitive behavioural therapy, adequate sleep, and social support have been shown to lower cortisol levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammatory burden,” says Dr Kovil.
Exercise appears to be particularly beneficial because it helps improve glucose utilisation while simultaneously reducing stress.
Stress does not directly cause diabetes, but it can act as a powerful amplifier. In someone who is already predisposed, chronic stress may quietly worsen insulin resistance, encourage weight gain, disrupt sleep, and contribute to unhealthy eating patterns—bringing them one step closer to type 2 diabetes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.