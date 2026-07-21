After 35, belly fat can have different causes. Here’s what matters

Many notice changes in how their bodies store fat, particularly around the abdomen, after crossing their mid-30s. Some experience what is often called a ‘stress belly,’ while others may develop a ‘hormonal belly.’ Although both appear as increased abdominal fat, the underlying causes can differ significantly.

A stress belly is often linked to elevated cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone. Chronic stress can lead to increased fat storage around the midsection, alongside symptoms like disrupted sleep, sugar cravings, and low energy. On the other hand, a hormonal belly may develop due to shifts in oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone levels that typically occur during perimenopause and menopause. These hormonal fluctuations can influence fat distribution, slow metabolism, and promote fat accumulation in the abdominal region.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep, and exercise play a role, physiological changes after 35 can make fat distribution patterns unique to each individual. To gain clarity on what drives these changes and how to manage them, we reached out to an expert for insights.

Physiological mechanisms that cause fat to accumulate differently in a stress belly versus a hormonal belly

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Abdominal fat accumulation can be driven by different biological pathways depending on whether stress or hormonal changes are the primary trigger. A stress belly is largely associated with chronically elevated cortisol levels. Cortisol promotes fat storage around visceral organs in the abdomen by increasing insulin resistance, appetite for calorie-dense foods, and fat cell deposition in the midsection. This type of fat gain is often accompanied by sleep disturbances, fatigue, sugar cravings, and weight gain concentrated around the waist despite otherwise stable body composition.”

A hormonal belly, on the other hand, is typically linked to changes in reproductive and metabolic hormones, particularly during perimenopause. Dr Reddy states that declining oestrogen levels “influence how and where the body stores fat, shifting distribution from the hips and thighs toward the abdomen.” Women experiencing hormonal fat gain often notice a gradual, persistent increase in abdominal fat, along with symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, reduced muscle mass, and a slower metabolism.

The distinction is not always absolute, he says, since stress and hormonal changes frequently overlap after the mid-thirties, but symptom patterns and lifestyle factors can provide useful clues.

Most effective strategies for managing or reducing abdominal fat caused by stress or hormonal changes

Dr Reddy mentions that management depends on addressing the root cause rather than focusing only on weight loss. For stress-related abdominal fat, regulating cortisol is critical. Consistent sleep schedules, moderate-intensity exercise such as walking or strength training, mindfulness practices, and reducing excessive caffeine intake can significantly improve cortisol balance. Nutritional strategies that stabilise blood sugar, including adequate protein and fiber intake, are also beneficial.

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For hormonally driven abdominal fat, Dr Reddy notes, resistance training becomes especially important because it helps preserve muscle mass and metabolic rate. “Adequate protein intake, vitamin D, and calcium support metabolic health during hormonal transition. In some cases, medical consultation for hormonal evaluation may be appropriate, particularly if symptoms of perimenopause are pronounced.”

“Across both scenarios, sustainable lifestyle interventions are more effective than aggressive calorie restriction. Strength training, stress regulation, balanced nutrition, and proper sleep together form the foundation for managing abdominal fat changes after 35,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.