Street food vendor makes banana stem ‘bhel’; but should you have the stalk raw?

Social media is always teeming with interesting videos, reels, tips and tricks about everything under the sun. It is also a platform that introduces us to newer concepts, ideas, products, and recipes. As such, recently, we came across a recipe for ‘Most unusual Banana Stem Bhel of South India’ on the StreetFoodRecipe’s page, which caught our attention immediately.

In the video, the street food vendor can be seen chopping fresh banana stalk or stem into little pieces and adding other vegetables like onions, and carrots along with spices to prepare what seemed like a mouth-watering bhel or an evening snack, and serving it on a banana leaf.

As expected, the comments section was full of interesting comments and reactions, including surprise. “Seems to be a very healthy recipe. I never knew about it,” one user wrote, while another added, “Very healthy”. However, there were some who were unsure about consuming raw banana stem.

Since we had a similar query, we reached out to an expert to understand more about raw banana stem and whether it can be eaten raw. Turns out, it can be.

The stem, which has a crispy texture and a mild, sweet-tart flavour, can be consumed raw, informed Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian.

“Banana stem is basically the stalk of the flower of banana tree. The outer layer is fibrous and green in colour — this is inedible and must not be consumed. The inside core is the edible portion,” she said, adding that banana stem is an extremely powerful remedy for constipation as its a natural diuretic.

“Its rich vitamin B6 and potassium content also makes it an ideal food choice for diabetics and hypercholesterolemic patients. It also helps to synthesise haemoglobin and treat anaemia,” added Goyal.

Notably, the banana tree possesses a unique characteristic — every part of it can be used in some way or the other. “The leaf is used to eat food, the fruit is eaten raw or ripe, and the stem is also consumed. The southern part of India uses the stem of banana tree in various forms and it is consumed either raw or in cooked form,” Goyal said.

Prachi Shah, consulting nutritionist and clinical dietitian, founder, Health Habitat advised that one should eat the stem raw in certain recipes only when it suits you well and when the stem is tender enough for consumption. “The best way otherwise would be to sauté it a little and make it into a sabzi or add it in soups,” she told indianexpress.com.

In what other forms can one have?

Having raw stem juice is also a great way to add the banana stem to your diet, Goyal said. “Take a few chopped banana stems and water and grind it in a mixer until a smooth consistency is obtained. Add salt and pepper and consume fresh,” she advised.

