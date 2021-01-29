Winter special: Here’s why you should have strawberries this season

Eating local, seasonal and fresh has been known to benefit one immensely. It helps the body recover faster and ward off seasonal issues while improving one’s immunity. If you are fond of fruits, one of the best fruits to have in the winter season — spread across the months of December-January — is strawberry. The fruit, full of potent antioxidants, can help improve health while keeping one satiated.

Celebrity nutritionist and fitness consultant Munmum Garewal, who is behind Taapsee Pannu‘s transformation for Rashmi Rocket, shared why you should have strawberries.

“Packed with vitamins, fibre, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. They are excellent sources of vitamin C, vitamin B9 and potassium. The antioxidants and plant compounds in them are good for heart health and controlling blood sugar,” she wrote.

The sweet and tangy taste of the fruit is a sure shot winner.

Strawberries contain dietary fibre which is considered good for gut bacteria. It helps improve digestive health and also promotes weight loss. The vitamin C in strawberries improves the skin as well.

How to have them?

Eat them raw, include them in fruit salads, make a fresh jam or even a yummy smoothie with yoghurt.

