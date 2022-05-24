Working long hours? This is what you can do for your sight

Long working hours has been known to cause some strain in the eyes, and in the pandemic, it has become a waking reality for many working professionals. If you are someone who spends hours staring at computer screens, you may want to consider taking a break for the sake of your eyes and their health.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to Grand Master Akshar, a yoga master, spiritual guru and lifestyle coach, we can adopt a natural lifestyle that supports our overall well-being. We can begin by practising yoga regularly, reducing the time spent on gadgets and digital screens, consuming foods that are good for our eyesight, etc.

“You can also practise pranayama, meditation, Surya Sadhna, and yoga poses for better eye health. Remember to wear sunglasses whenever you are out to protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation,” he says.

The expert lists simple ways to avoid eye strain, which are:

· Protect and preserve your eyes by reducing screen time.

· If you end up sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer, try to take regular breaks.

· Avoid using dim lighting when you are reading.

· Avoid fluorescent lights as they can also cause your vision to deteriorate.

He adds that yoga can help fight these mistakes by “strengthening your eyesight and enhancing your vision”.

“Yoga is a holistic practice that adds to our overall well-being. You can perform physical postures known as asanas, breathing techniques/pranayama, meditation exercises, mudras, and more. It is recommended that you practise poses like Hasta Uttanasana, Surya Namaskar and pranayama techniques Like Brahmari pranayama,” the expert explains.

Consume a diet rich in vitamin A: Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables are scientifically proven to be excellent for your eye health. Start eating more green leafy vegetables, plenty of carrots, sweet potatoes, and other orange coloured fruits or vegetables that are loaded with beta carotene.

Surya Namaskar for eye health: Surya Namaskar or sun salutation should be done early in the morning. This is considered to be beneficial for the eyes. The early morning rays of the sun can have a positive impact to improve your eyesight as well as your overall health. Additionally, it also does the following:

* Brings flexibility

* Good for constipation and digestive disorder

* Tones the abdominal pelvic organs

* Balances menstrual cycles

* Stretches and gives strength to body

ALSO READ | Want to improve your eyesight? Try these delicious and healthy dips

Siddha Walk: The process of practising siddha walk is to trace the figure 8 while you walk from the direction of south to north. This must be done for 21 minutes. After having completed the required duration of rounds, you must reverse the direction for another 21 minutes. It is recommended to practise it early in the morning.

“When you do this consistently for 3 weeks you will already be able to see the benefits and an improvement in your vitamin D levels,” says Akshar, adding:

* It regulates blood circulation

* Balances your blood pressure

* Can cure lifestyle diseases

* Acts as a stress reliever

* Removes anxiety, anger and irritability

* Calms the mind

“When you work for long hours in front of a computer, it may cause strain, redness, itching, burning and even eye-related infections. It will hamper productivity and cause physical and mental fatigue. Schedule regular eye exams with your ophthalmologist,” he concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!