Monday, August 02, 2021
Ayurvedic protocol: Here’s how to store drinking water and why

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Rekha Radhamony, the container in which drinking water is kept and the shape of it is "very important"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 9:40:24 pm
drinking waterHere's how you should be storing water. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Just like food, water has to be digested too, as per Ayurveda. The alternative medicine system recommends a protocol that helps reap maximum health benefits from water. To do that, according to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Rekha Radhamony, the container in which drinking water is stored and the shape of it is “very important”.

In a post on Instagram, Dr Radhamony said, “the best vessels for drinking water are earthen pots and copper pots.”

She went on to list why both are good for storing drinking water.

Earthen pots

*There are air spaces that keep the water fresh and cool for hours
*Reduces acidity and skin problems
*Improves vitality and strength

Copper pots

*Enhances digestive fire
*Balances 3 doshas

However, she also cautions against the indiscriminate use of copper vessels.

*Do not use in case of bleeding disorders
*Do not cook food or keep warm milk or warm liquids in copper vessels

As per Dr Radhamony, according to Ayurveda, “only round vessels in the kitchen” are recommended.

