This is what happens to the body after stopping fertility treatment

Fertility treatment can involve hormonal medicines, injections, monitoring and procedures that temporarily influence the reproductive system. When treatment is stopped, whether because a cycle has ended, a pregnancy has not occurred, or someone has decided to take a break, people may wonder how quickly the body returns to its usual pattern.

The experience is not necessarily the same for everyone. Hormonal changes after treatment may be accompanied by changes in periods, ovulation, mood, or physical symptoms. For some, these changes may be relatively brief, while others may take longer to settle depending on the type of treatment they received and their individual reproductive health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Stopping treatment can also raise questions about what happens to the ovaries, menstrual cycle and fertility afterwards. Don’t assume your body immediately returns to the same state it was in before treatment, or that symptoms after stopping treatment necessarily signal a problem.

An expert can explain what happens physiologically after different forms of fertility treatment are discontinued, how long it can take for reproductive hormones and menstrual cycles to stabilise, and which symptoms warrant medical attention.

What happens hormonally after stopping fertility treatment?

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “After fertility treatment stops, the reproductive system generally begins returning towards its baseline hormonal pattern, although the timeline varies depending on the treatment and the individual response. With ovulation-induction medicines, hormones usually settle relatively quickly once the medication is discontinued.”

She continues, “After IUI, the body may still be influenced by the ovulation-induction drugs or progesterone support used during the cycle, so the transition can take slightly longer. IVF involves much greater hormonal stimulation, and the ovaries can remain enlarged or hormonally active for some time after egg retrieval, particularly when several follicles have developed. Most people gradually return to their usual cycle pattern, but the recovery period is not identical for everyone.”

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When do ovulation and periods return after stopping treatment?

Ovulation and menstruation can return within a few weeks after treatment, Dr Sreenivas states, but the exact timing depends on the medications used, the point in the menstrual cycle when treatment was stopped, and the persons underlying reproductive health.

“Some may experience a period that is earlier, later, heavier or lighter than usual during the first cycle or two. Temporary breast tenderness, bloating, headaches, pelvic discomfort or mood changes can also occur as medication levels fall and the natural hormonal rhythm resumes. After IVF, the first period may be somewhat different from the person’s usual cycle because of the intensity of ovarian stimulation and the medications involved. A temporary variation is generally expected, but persistent changes deserve assessment,” mentions Dr Sreenivas.

Which symptoms after stopping treatment need medical attention?

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Which symptom after stopping fertility treatment should prompt medical attention? A. Mild temporary changes in the menstrual cycle. B. Slight mood changes that settle on their own. Story continues below this ad C. Severe or worsening abdominal or pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, persistent vomiting, breathlessness, dizziness or fainting. D. A gradual return to the person’s usual menstrual pattern. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Dr Sreenivas shares that severe or worsening abdominal or pelvic pain, significant abdominal swelling, heavy bleeding, persistent vomiting, breathlessness, dizziness or fainting should not simply be attributed to hormonal changes. These symptoms warrant prompt medical evaluation and may occasionally indicate complications, particularly after IVF. A fertility specialist should also be consulted if periods remain absent for an extended period, cycles stay persistently irregular or symptoms are unusually severe. Stopping fertility treatment itself does not permanently reduce future fertility. However, the underlying reason treatment was needed, such as reduced ovarian reserve, endometriosis, tubal factors or male-factor infertility, can continue to influence the chances of conception. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.