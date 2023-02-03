Instead of throwing away lemon and orange peels, do this

Do you throw away orange peels after eating the fruit or lemon skin after squeezing out the juice? If so, then you must stop doing so right away as both orange and lemon peels are a powerhouse of nutrients and contain more vitamin C that the fruit. “The power-packed citrus fruits, oranges and lemons have got a tough and thick outer covering loaded with hidden nutrients that can be very beneficial for our health,” said Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, B.H.M.S, nutritionist, dietitian and founder of VitalSwasthya.

“The peels of these fruits are rich in phytochemicals (compounds which help to resist bacterial and fungal infections) and antioxidants (prevent cellular damage), and you will be surprised to know that the peels contain more vitamin C as compared to the inner flesh which we eat,” she added, further sharing that these citrus peels also contain a compound called limonene, which is said to reduce the risk of certain chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases. “They act as immune boosters when taken for a longer duration in the right amounts,” she continued.

Orange peel is rich in antioxidants. (Pic source: Pixabay) Orange peel is rich in antioxidants. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Agreeing, Dr Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Orange peels are abundant in flavonoids, such as poly methoxy flavones (PMFs) and hesperidin, as well as other phytochemicals that are helpful to your health. Flavonoids are antioxidant chemicals that aid in the prevention of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. It also has greater levels of nutrients”.

Benefit of orange peel

The advantages of orange peel stem from its excellent nutritional profile, said Dr Patel, adding that “It is high in dietary fibre, minerals, and vitamins A, B, and C. These nutrients aid in the health of the lungs, heart, eyes, and intestines. It may also benefit skin health due to its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory content”.

Benefits of lemon peel

Lemon rinds are abundant in vitamin C as well as other vital elements. Dr Patel shared, “One tablespoon of lemon zest supplies 9 percent of your daily vitamin C requirement, and lemon peel is also strong in fibre. Although lemon peel is typically discarded, research has shown that it has various health advantages. Its fibre, vitamin, and antioxidant content may benefit dental, immunological, and cardiovascular health. It may also have antitumor properties”.

Lemon rinds are abundant in vitamin C as well as other vital elements. (Pic source: Pixabay) Lemon rinds are abundant in vitamin C as well as other vital elements. (Pic source: Pixabay)

How to use lemon and orange peels?

It is super simple to use lemon and orange peels. Carleigh Bodrug, a social media influencer who focuses on plant-based and scrappy low waste recipes shared: “After you’ve peeled your lemons, store in the freezer. When you’re ready, dehydrate them either in the sun, or on the lowest setting of your oven until they are hard to the touch. Blend them up and you have lemon peel powder (similar to lemon zest).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou)

The same recipe applies for preparing orange peel powder. “I love to sprinkle it on top of vegan ice cream, smoothies or even add a citrus kick to stir-fries,” Bodrug wrote on Instagram.

Try preparing lemon and orange peel powder yourself and get all the nutrients packed in the skin of these fruits!

