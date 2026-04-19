Stop the cold shock: Why lukewarm water is better for managing fever

When someone has a fever, the instinct is often to cool the body down as quickly as possible—sometimes with cold water. But experts say this approach can backfire. According to Dr Meenal Thakral, Consultant-Geriatric Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, using room-temperature or lukewarm water is not only safer but also more effective.

Why not cold water?

“Water that is room temperature or lukewarm is better because it cools the body slowly without making it feel stressed,” explains Dr Thakral.

During a fever, the body’s internal thermostat is already set higher. “Cold water shocks the skin, causing blood vessels to narrow and triggering shivering, which actually generates more heat,” she says.