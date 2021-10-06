Know what Ayurveda says about eating leftover food

It is not just the rules for eating food, Ayurveda also has certain rules when it comes to consuming leftover food, a common practice in many families.

ALSO READ | Improve gut health with these nine Ayurveda food rules

“Eating food that is more than 24 hours old can invite digestive troubles and is not encouraged in Ayurveda,” said ayurvedic practitioner Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra on Instagram.

The expert went on to share why Ayurveda suggests one should try to eat freshly cooked food only.

“Once you cook food, it has moisture in it. Even if you store it in the fridge, it is a breeding ground for bacteria and other pathogens,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Varalakshmi Yanamandra (@drvaralakshmi)

While many modern families tend to reheat their food in microwave later, it is not a healthy practice, mentioned Yanamandra.

“It is said that we should reheat only it till it is steaming hot. Reheating destroys essential nutrients like vitamins. Fresh food nourishes our breath. But there is a risk of food poisoning if handled wrong,” said Dr Yanamandra.

ALSO READ | Five ways protein intake and healthy lifestyle can impact quality of life

So, what can be done if your busy routine doesn’t allow you to prepare fresh food daily?

Few things to remember

*Store food within 90 minutes of cooking once it is cooled down.

*Don’t reheat more than once.

*Can reheat till it is steaming hot. Microwaves are not ideal for this practice, said Dr Yanamandra.

*Familiarise yourself with guidelines before trying meat, dairy, and seafood.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!