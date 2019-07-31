Think your child has stomach infection? Here’s how you can find out

Most toddlers are known for being fussy eaters, and often refuse to eat food their parents make for them. They often find a way to nibble on certain food items that may be raw, unclean, or even undercooked. Sometimes the gastrointestinal tract of a young child is not fully developed to resist certain bacteria present in such food. Which is why, they easily develop the stomach bug known as Viral Gastroenteritis, or fall prey to food poisoning. This can occur from eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and could go on for a few days.

Here are a few tips to spot the bug and deal it with effectively:

*The first signs of gastroenteritis are accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea. Signs of dehydration may also be observed.

*Stomach aches and cramps

*Muscle stiffness and aches

*If your child is not passing urine at regular intervals

*Lack of saliva presence leading to dry mouth

*Fever of 102F and above

*Low energy levels and fatigue

*Drop in mood and crankiness

*Stool — presence of blood or pus and dark stool; this is a red flag and a doctors consultation is a must

Preventive measures:

*Maintain good hygiene

*Make sure you are feeding your toddler cooked food

*Keep the floors clean

*Toys should be cleaned everyday, especially if your toddler puts them in his mouth while playing

*Avoid playing in the mud and sand

Treatment options:

*Fluids: As the body loses a lot of fluids due to vomiting and diarrhea, the first line of treatment at home is to ensure sufficient amount of fluids are being given to the child. Dehydration is a big cause of concern and could lead to further problems. It is also important to make sure electrolytes are administered to help regain fluid levels.

*Food: Avoid giving your child dairy products like milk and curd as these can worsen their condition. Once your child starts feeling better, slowly begin introducing food. However, keep it bland. Small portions of rice, bread toast and banana will help. Light chicken or vegetable soup also helps bind the stomach. Note that you must avoid spicy, fried or fatty foods that are rich in acids.

*Medication: Avoid over-the-counter medicines; consult your family doctor or a gastroenterologist in time. Antibiotics do not help fight viruses and seeking medical aid in the right manner will help fast track and treat the infection. Also, consult your doctor on the best medication for your child to help treat fevers as certain medications can be harmful to the young ones.

— With inputs from Dr Sonali Gautam, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital & Dr Jesal Sheth, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatric Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.