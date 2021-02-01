Stomach ache? Here are some home remedies from a nutritionist

Nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla gives a lowdown on how to deal with different stomach aches with the help of home remedies. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One can experience stomach ache due to various reasons such as constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, lactose intolerance, stress, gas and bloating. While there are many ways to treat the same, nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla shares how one can manage different types of stomach aches with the help of home remedies.

Constipation

Constipation is caused by lack of dietary fibre, indulgence in processed foods, dehydration, too much dairy, medication, lack of exercise or movement, ignoring the urge to defecate, and stress. Chronic constipation can lead to gas production, stomach bloating, and ache. Dietary interventions include consuming whole grains such as dalia, red rice poha, rajgira and legumes; fruits and vegetables rich in fibre like dark green leafy vegetables, pear and papaya; drinking plenty of water and other fluids — like starting the day with lemon water and consuming vegetable smoothies. Lifestyle measures include slowing down the morning ritual, having a routine, a set wake-up and sleep time along with yoga and stretches. Avoid refined, deep-fried, and high sugar foods. One can experiment with black salt which may help to relieve gas and bloating and aid digestion. Garlic helps to relieve gas, constipation and treat the infection.

Diarrhea

It can be caused by a viral infection, drugs, food allergies, and food sensitivities to name a few. Management of diarrhea includes fluid balance with coconut water, buttermilk, salted rice kanji, or lemon, sugar, salt beverage.

Lactose intolerance

Individuals with lactose intolerance usually lack the enzyme lactase to digest the lactose in milk leading to stomach cramps and diarrhea. Avoiding milk is beneficial. One can substitute regular milk with almond or coconut milk.

Gas and bloating

It can be a result of food sensitivities, constipation, or indigestion leading to abdominal pain. This can be managed by dropping food irritants that cause gas, eating a diet high in fibre, adequate water, and chewing food properly. One can also experiment with herbs such as turmeric that help to break down food and absorb nutrients.

Acid reflux

It is caused by low stomach acid, magnesium deficiency, certain foods, hiatus hernia, and eating food too quickly. For relief, avoid citrus foods, alcohol, and spicy foods. Practice mindful eating by chewing every mouthful 20-30 times. One can also have aloe vera juice in the morning and fennel and black cumin water before meals to secrete stomach acid.

Stress

It can cause low stomach acid, which can lead to heartburn, acid reflux, burping, bloating, gas, and even nausea after eating. Home remedies include a glass of warm water and fresh lemon or lime. Squeeze a tablespoon of lemon juice in water and drink before consuming anything else. One can also add 1 tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar to an eight-ounce glass of warm water and drink it about 15-30 minutes before a meal. One can also drink this after meals if you experience heartburn.

