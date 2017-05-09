Participants attending the walk in Delhi Participants attending the walk in Delhi

Toronto-based urbanist and journalist Jane Jacobs wrote her treatise The Death and Life of Great American Cities in the 1960s, which became a bible for urban planners across the world. Though many of her ideas remained in the realm of academic discourse, her conversations on developing neighbourhoods and reclaiming the streets won the imagination of architects and activists. In her honour, since 2007, people have been conducting Jane Jacobs Walks the world over in the month of May. In Delhi, over the weekend (May 5-7), architect S Samuel organised a three-day programme, which collaborated with environmentalists, planners and locals. Excerpts from an interview with Samuel:

What was the aim of Jane’s Walk?

This is a citizen-led walk movement. Jane Jacobs got people to come out of their homes and reclaim their city. I think, we have left our cities to planners, who decide where our parks should be or where our residences should be. Most often it’s done on geometric lines and grids. But one has to have a worm’s eye level understanding of space for better cities. Secondly, people’s involvement is very important. For instance, an iconic building like the Hall of Nations was demolished without public consultation. It really shows how detached we are from the planning process. These walks are meant to get people to ask questions.

The walks included an urban forest, a 14th-century dam, city farming, and an old mill precinct. Why did you select these places?

We wanted these walks to be conversation-led, so we selected them based on the needs of the city. While the Jahanpanah forest questions the right to safety, it could also be a place in the heart of the city, which is quiet, where you might be inspired to write poetry. The ‘Farm to Plate’ walk showed how food is produced and where it is consumed. In Karampura, we saw how the neighbourhood had changed, from being an intimate hub for Delhi’s silk mills to being cordoned off by a towering residential complex. In each of these areas, we got people from the locality to talk about the changes in the social fabric.

You even have a checklist for the seven walks.

The checklist is based on Jacobs’ principles of better pavements and human-scale cities. For instance, when you walked to Satpula, you would have noticed two religious structures abutting the street, and a banyan tree fenced off by an ironsmith. People don’t think twice about cutting into pavements or parking their cars there. There’s always garbage on the roads. The reason I bought a car was because I had to travel a distance, where the sewage overflows. In fact, I’d say that my car is an expensive pair of shoes. It doesn’t have to be that way. Also, Jacobs spoke of having eyes and ears on the street. In most cities, commercial areas are deserted after office hours, making them unsafe. Jacobs advocated mixed development and hawkers on the road to enhance safety. Ultimately, it’s a rain check to know whom we are building for.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App