Stella Tennant’s family opens up on model’s death: ‘She felt unable to go on’

Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model, died suddenly on December 22. She was 50. Now, her family has disclosed the reason behind the death of the model, who was a muse to designers like Gianni Versace and others.

A statement shared by the family to The Telegraph, cited in a report in The Guardian, stated: “We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many. Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”

The same report mentions that the family decided to make this information public because “they feel it’s important to raise awareness around mental health, as far too often it is misunderstood.”

The supermodel was the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and was one of the leading British models of the 1990s. She was known for pushing boundaries and inspiring androgynous looks.

In 1999, Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.