GI doctor recalls emergency case of ‘steakhouse syndrome’ caused by an unchewed bite

A sudden inability to swallow food can be frightening, especially when it comes without warning. A recent case shared by Dr Saurabh Dixit, a senior consultant in laparoscopic, robotic, and laser surgery, and a GI endoscopic interventionist, highlights how a seemingly routine meal can turn into a medical emergency. In an Instagram video, he spoke about a condition known as “steakhouse syndrome,” where food gets lodged in the oesophagus, leading to acute blockage and distress.

Explaining the condition, he said, “When food gets impacted at the level of the mid-oesophagus, it results in sudden oesophageal obstruction. Most of the time, the patient presents with a sudden history. Now, I am going to tell the patient’s history.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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He went on to describe a real-life case: “So, I saw a patient today around 11:30. He had a unique history. Post-iftar, he suddenly felt something stuck in his oesophagus, blocking it. He was unable to eat anything, had severe retrosternal pain, and couldn’t swallow further. He first went to a nearby medical college, where he was misdiagnosed and couldn’t get a clear diagnosis. Then went to a very large hospital, but was unable to get a bed. Eventually, she came to us, and without wasting time, we proceeded with an emergency endoscopy under sedation. During the endoscopy, we found two obstructing foreign bodies: a thick bolus of unchewed food (chicken) and a chicken bone. Because of this, he was experiencing steakhouse syndrome due to an impacted, unchewed food bolus (sic).”

He further emphasised the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking immediate care. “Now, what is the takeaway? Remember, your eyes will never see what your brain doesn’t know. If you have sudden oesophageal obstruction and difficulty swallowing after meals, it may be due to impacted food. Consult your gastroenterologist, doctor, or surgeon, and get an emergency endoscopy so they can remove it and keep you safe. If it stays impacted for long, you may not be able to eat and could develop aspiration pneumonitis, leading to serious complications. During removal, you should also understand that there is a risk of oesophageal perforation (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Dixit (@dr.saurabh_dixit)

So, what are the early warning signs of conditions like steakhouse syndrome?

Dr Adithya V. Naragund, senior consultant in GI & HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Early warning signs typically include a sudden sensation of food getting stuck in the chest or throat, inability to swallow saliva, drooling, chest discomfort, and repeated attempts to swallow without success. Unlike mild swallowing difficulty, which may resolve with water or time, food impaction persists and often worsens, and patients may be unable to tolerate even liquids. The acute onset, severity of discomfort, and inability to clear the blockage are key distinguishing features that warrant urgent evaluation.”

Why is immediate medical attention, such as endoscopy, crucial in cases of food impaction in the oesophagus?

Food impaction is a medical emergency because prolonged obstruction can lead to complications such as oesophageal tears, aspiration, or even perforation. “Endoscopy allows direct visualisation and safe removal of the impacted food while also helping identify underlying causes like strictures or inflammation. Timely intervention reduces the risk of tissue damage and prevents more serious complications that may require surgical management,” states Dr Naragund.

Precautions to take while eating

Preventive measures include chewing food thoroughly, eating slowly, and avoiding large bites, particularly with fibrous or dense foods like meat. Individuals with known swallowing difficulties, acid reflux, or oesophageal conditions should be especially cautious and may benefit from medical evaluation.

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“Staying well hydrated during meals and avoiding distractions while eating can also reduce the risk, as mindful eating supports proper chewing and swallowing coordination,” concludes Dr Naragund.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.