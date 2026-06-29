This is what weeks of disrupted sleep can do to your body

For sports fans, major tournaments and international matches often mean staying up well past bedtime to catch the action live. While an occasional late night may seem harmless, weeks of disrupted sleep schedules can gradually take a toll on the body. Many people notice feeling tired the next day, but the effects of repeated late-night viewing may extend beyond simple fatigue, influencing everything from mood and concentration to metabolism and overall health.

Sleep plays a critical role in regulating hormones, supporting immune function, repairing tissues, consolidating memories, and maintaining energy levels. When sleep is shortened or pushed to irregular hours over several weeks, the body’s internal clock can become disrupted.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Late-night matches can also lead to other lifestyle changes that compound the impact of sleep loss. People may consume more caffeine to stay awake, snack more frequently while watching games, exercise less due to fatigue, or spend additional hours exposed to bright screens before bed. Together, these habits can create a cycle that makes it harder to return to a healthy sleep routine once the tournament or sporting event ends.

To better understand the impact, we spoke with an expert.

Health effects of repeated late-night match viewing

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Repeatedly staying up late to watch matches can have a cumulative impact on both physical and mental health. Sleep is a critical period during which the body restores energy, consolidates memory, regulates hormones, and repairs tissues. When sleep is consistently shortened or delayed over several weeks, individuals often experience daytime fatigue, reduced alertness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.”

He notes that chronic sleep disruption can also impair decision-making and reaction time. “From a metabolic standpoint, inadequate sleep alters appetite-regulating hormones, increasing cravings for high-calorie foods and raising the risk of weight gain. Over time, persistent sleep deprivation has been linked to a higher risk of hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and weakened immunity.”

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How irregular sleep disrupts the body’s internal clock

The body operates on a biological clock known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, hormone secretion, metabolism, and many other physiological functions. Frequently changing sleep and wake times can disrupt this internal clock, leading to poor sleep quality even when total sleep duration appears adequate.

Dr Reddy mentions that irregular sleep schedules can affect the release of key hormones such as melatonin, cortisol, insulin, and growth hormone, all of which play important roles in recovery and overall health. “Certain individuals may be more vulnerable, including those with existing sleep disorders, metabolic conditions, mental health concerns, shift work schedules, or high-stress lifestyles. Older adults may also find it more difficult to recover from repeated disruptions in sleep patterns.”

Reducing the impact of sleep loss during sports tournaments

For sports enthusiasts, Dr Reddy says, the goal should be to minimise the frequency and impact of sleep disruption rather than eliminate enjoyment. If a late-night match is unavoidable, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule on non-match days can help protect overall sleep health. Taking a short nap earlier in the day may reduce sleep debt, while avoiding excessive caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals close to bedtime can improve sleep quality after the match.

“Exposure to bright screens should be reduced once the match ends to help the brain transition into sleep mode. After a period of late-night viewing, it is advisable to gradually return to regular sleep timings rather than making abrupt changes. Prioritising recovery sleep in the following days can help restore alertness, mood, and cognitive performance more effectively,” concludes Dr Reddy.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.