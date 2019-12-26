Stay healthy this holiday season; here are some things to know

The most beautiful time of the year can become the most challenging time. Know how you can protect yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The most beautiful time of the year can become the most challenging time. Know how you can protect yourself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the holiday season upon us, it is easy to get carried away in the festivities. You are not really checking up on your health and are being a tad irresponsible with your diet. Then, there are some external factors at play, and before you know it, you begin to feel unwell. The most beautiful time of the year can also become the most challenging time. Be wise and stay healthy; here are some things to know.

Christmas Tree Syndrome

Those who bring home real trees, often show symptoms of the ‘Christmas Tree Syndrome’, with itchy, watery eyes runny nose and fatigue. According to a 2011 study published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, there are different kinds of mold present in Christmas trees, some of which are harmful and can trigger allergic reactions. If you are susceptible to allergies, opt for artificial trees.

Seasonal cold

For people who do not eat healthy, and have low immunity, staying close to people, hugging and greeting them can prove to be detrimental, as the season is synonymous with germs. Contagious sicknesses are in the air, leading to seasonal flu and cold. Eat healthy and build your immunity, and maintain a good personal hygiene.

The festive time calls for feasts and large gatherings, leading to overeating. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The festive time calls for feasts and large gatherings, leading to overeating. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Excessive eating

The festive time calls for feasts and large gatherings, leading to overeating. Overindulging may spell trouble, especially if you are looking to lose weight, as it can put unnecessary pressure on your cardiovascular health, leading to obesity. Also, it can lead to indigestion. Even if you have multiple parties to attend, eat in moderation.

Traveller’s diarrhea

This is connected to the aforementioned point, because holiday time is when you travel and eat. And since you are not really keeping things in check, you might end up eating contaminated food, or something you are intolerant to. This can cause diarrhea, which can be both uncomfortable and embarrassing, especially if you are staying at someone else’s house.

ALSO READ | What’s cooking this Christmas? Some culinary traditions from around the world

Anxiety

Mental health is as important as physical health. If you suffer from bouts of anxiety, the holiday season may make it more difficult for you, as it requires you to step out of your comfort zone and interact with people. The forced cheer and merriment, that you would have otherwise avoided, may add a certain pressure on your mind and make you feel incredibly stressed.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd