Start your day on a healthy note with this 5-step immunity-boosting routine

How you begin your day in the morning, decides your physical and mental well-being, and your overall mood. Nowadays, people have only one health agenda — that of boosting their immunity. A healthy immune system can work like a shield and protect the body against seasonal diseases and infections. Amid the ongoing pandemic, it becomes all the more important to defend the body.

Nutritionist, diabetes educator and wellness coach Sheryl Salis says that immunity is not built in a day, but over a period of time that involves “making certain changes in your lifestyle, familiarizing a basic routine through the day, eating nutritious foods and keeping the body active through physical activity”.

“A healthy morning routine is ideal for people who wish to have a productive day, especially when they are required to chase a bunch of tasks,” she says, suggesting an easy-to-follow five-step morning routine.

* Meditation: As soon as you wake up, do the Balasana or ‘child’s pose’ while sitting on your bed. Hold the position for as long as possible. This yoga asana helps relax muscle stiffness in the morning and improves blood flow to the brain. Then sit upright and meditate or perform basic breathing exercises to help relax the mind and increase body functionality after a night’s sleep.

* Oil pulling: This ancient ayurvedic technique involves the swishing of cold pressed virgin coconut oil for about 5-7 minutes in the mouth. Oil pulling has been recommended by experts, as the lauric acid breaks through the fatty layer of bacteria in the mouth, killing them. The Ayush Ministry recommends the technique as a self-care measure for boosting immunity. It should be done on an empty stomach immediately after you wake up.

* Hydrate: Drink two glasses of water to detoxify the body. You could also make a DIY immunity drink by adding half a lemon and ginger, a pinch of pepper powder, turmeric and fresh cinnamon to the second glass of water.

* Exercise: Exercising regularly in the morning is ideal to rid the body of any lethargy. A 40-minute session of any activity will charge up the body physically for the rest of the day, as well as improve its strength, stamina and flexibility. Start with a basic workout such as cycling or jogging and then increase the intensity with weights as per your body type and health conditions. A fit and healthy body will ensure a strong immune system.

* Wholesome breakfast: Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. Indulge in a wholesome, nutritious breakfast with healthy options such as a combination of proteins like dairy or eggs along with a serving of carbs and fibre like fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, etc.

Focusing on the need to strengthen immunity, develop the habit of taking two teaspoons of virgin coconut oil for a healthy and energetic start to the day. Virgin coconut oil is a vegan-friendly superfood that also helps in improving the immune system. Apart from direct consumption, it can be added to your morning smoothie or breakfast pudding bowl; bullet coffee is another great combination, suggest Salis.

Will you start following this basic morning routine, if you have not been doing it already?

