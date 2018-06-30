Stale rotis have amazing health benefits that you may not be aware of

From controlling blood pressure to curing stomach problems, know the benefits of eating stale chapatis. (Source: Getty Images) From controlling blood pressure to curing stomach problems, know the benefits of eating stale chapatis. (Source: Getty Images)

Eating stale food is usually considered harmful for health and can lead to acidity or maybe food poisoning. But that might not be the case always, especially when it comes to eating food made of wheat flour. Roti or chapati is one of them. Says Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist, Apollo Hospital, “In India, roti is made using wheat flour and water. And after it’s made, it does not retain any moisture, hence it has a longer shelf life.”

In most households, leftover foods are generally used for feeding stray dogs or to be disposed of. But if you have made rotis at night, they are safe to be consumed during breakfast the next morning or within 12-15 hours. Here are some amazing benefits of eating stale chapatis according to experts:

Balances blood pressure level

Having stale roti with cold milk in the morning keeps blood pressure level in check. “It’s preferable to eat stale rotis with milk rather than sabzis. Since milk has amazing properties, it also adds to the benefits,” says Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counselor and Nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital.

Eliminates stomach problems

Suffering from stomach problems? Stale rotis are the solution. It helps cure gas, constipation, acidity and other stomach-related issues.

Keeps diabetes in check

Bassi chapatis are good for diabetic patients. Having stale rotis with milk lowers high blood sugar levels. Soak the chapati in milk for five to seven minutes before consuming it.

Controls body temperature

Feeling feverish? Have stale chapatis soaked in cold milk, for it helps control body temperature level. The added nutrition of milk will help ease your discomfort.

