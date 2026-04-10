‘All of this is not an excuse’: After actor-doctor Sreeleela’s take on periods sparks social media outrage, a gynaecologist explains how symptoms vary from person to person

Actor-doctor Sreeleela has sparked a heated conversation after her recent remarks about working through periods drew sharp reactions online. Speaking during the success meet of Ustaad Bhagat Singh held in March after the film’s release, she reflected on her own experiences of pushing through physically demanding situations and said, “All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse.”

While her statement may have been rooted in personal resilience, many felt it overlooked the wide range of experiences people have during menstruation. The backlash has been particularly strong given her medical background, with several women pointing out that period pain, fatigue, and conditions like PCOS can vary significantly from person to person, sometimes making even routine tasks difficult. One user wrote, “Good for her, but one person’s experience doesn’t define everyone’s reality. Periods affect women differently for some it’s manageable, for others, it’s extremely painful. Calling it ‘no excuse’ ignores that difference.” Another highlighted, “No.. She is wrong… Bleeding and pain differ from one individual to another, and within the the same individual, they differ across periods. Don’t need to push beyond. Ask for what u need. Depression and periods should be taken care of (sic).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Earlier, actor Ayesha Khan, who appeared in the Dhurandhar song ‘Shararat’, had also opened up about working during her period, but from a slightly different perspective. Addressing the reactions she received, she said, “It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun.” She added, “I probably didn’t even realise it because it’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on our period (sic).”

She maintained a sense of pride in her experience, saying, “I’m a proud woman. I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on my period. You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods. I did that during my periods (sic).” She also pointed out how common it is for women to carry on with daily life during menstruation: “I’m sure if there were 100 women in this room. There would be at least two or five women who’d be on their periods right now. We just don’t realise because we don’t make a big deal about it. So, if we don’t make a big deal out of it, you can chill.” At the same time, she acknowledged she’s fortunate not to have to endure a lot of pain when she’s on her period, noting, “Of course, I felt I wasn’t looking my best because I was bloated. It’s THE song, so you want to look your best. You’re just so excited you want to look your best.”

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How much can period symptoms vary from person to person?

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Menstrual experiences vary widely across individuals, both in intensity and impact. While some may have minimal discomfort, others experience significant pain, fatigue, or even conditions like dysmenorrhea and endometriosis that can interfere with daily functioning.”

From a medical standpoint, Dr Sreenivas states, it is not accurate to generalise that menstruation should never be seen as a limitation. For many, pushing through severe symptoms without acknowledgement can delay diagnosis or worsen underlying conditions.

Common physical and hormonal changes during periods that can affect a person’s ability to work, exercise, or function normally

During menstruation, Dr Sreenivas notes that there is a drop in oestrogen and progesterone levels, which can influence energy, mood, and pain perception. Physically, individuals may experience abdominal cramps, lower back pain, headaches, and gastrointestinal discomfort.

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“Hormonal shifts can also lead to fatigue, irritability, and reduced concentration. These combined effects can impact productivity, physical performance, and overall daily functioning, particularly in the first one to two days of the cycle,” explains the expert.

Balance between staying active during periods and recognising when the body needs rest or medical attention

“The key lies in listening to the body rather than adhering to a fixed expectation. Light to moderate activity, such as walking or stretching, can help alleviate symptoms for some, but persistent or severe pain, dizziness, or excessive bleeding should not be ignored,” stresses Dr Sreenivas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.